Press Release: Kent Scism Announces Campaign for St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner

Farmington, Missouri — Conservative Republican and lifelong St. Francois County resident Kent Scism today announced his candidacy for St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner, pledging to bring greater transparency, fiscal responsibility, and common-sense leadership to county government.

Scism said his campaign will focus on restoring trust in county government by opening decision-making to the public, protecting taxpayers, and ensuring county resources are spent wisely and efficiently.

“County government should work for the people who pay the bills,” Scism said. “That starts with transparency, honest budgeting, and leadership that treats every tax dollar with respect.”

Scism’s campaign centers on a straightforward promise: taxpayers deserve to know how their money is spent and why. If elected, he will prioritize:

Open and accessible county meetings

Clear, easy-to-understand budgets

Responsible spending focused on core county services

Eliminating waste and inefficiency in county operations

Drawing on decades of real-world business experience, Scism believes county government should operate with the same discipline as a family or small business budget.

“Kent understands conservative values,” said Tom Burcham, a longtime St. Francois County Republican. “He’s a lifelong Republican who believes in limited government, lower taxes, and accountability — exactly what this county needs right now.”

Kent is a respected businessman and civic leader from Farmington who built his career at Sam Scism Ford, the family-owned dealership founded by his father, where he worked for more than four decades before retiring in 2020.

Key accomplishments include:

Co-owning and helping lead one of the county’s most established family businesses

Managing budgets, payrolls, and long-term planning through changing economic cycles

Serving as Chairman of the St. Francois County Republican Central Committee , where he expanded grassroots participation and helped lead the committee to record fundraising levels

, where he expanded grassroots participation and helped lead the committee to Advocating for conservative solutions during his prior campaign for the Missouri State Senate

“Kent knows how to run a business and manage a budget,” said Jamie Strange, a local business owner. “He understands what it means to balance the books, make tough decisions, and plan for the future — skills that are badly needed in our county government today.”

Scism believes infrastructure investments and cooperation between local governments are essential for economic development. His platform emphasizes:

Maintaining and improving county roads and bridges

Working collaboratively with cities, townships, and community leaders

Supporting responsible development that attracts jobs without overburdening taxpayers

Strengthening partnerships with regional and state economic development organizations

Scism argues that smart infrastructure investment lays the groundwork for job creation, private investment, and long-term growth throughout the county.

Sheriff Daniel Bullock added, “Kent has shown unwavering support of law enforcement and community-based public safety initiatives. I am confident that Kent will be an asset to the commission and our community!”

Campaign Kickoff Event

Kent Scism will officially launch his campaign with a public kickoff event:

Location: Four Towns Brewing Company

Date: January 29, 2026

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Supporters, community leaders, and residents are invited to attend, meet Kent and his family, and hear more about his vision for St. Francois County.

Scism is running as a conservative Republican who has consistently stood for:

Protecting life

Defending the Second Amendment

Shrinking the role of government

Putting local citizens — not bureaucrats — first

“This campaign is about preserving the values that make St. Francois County a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Scism said. “I’m ready to serve and earn the trust of the people.”

Kent Scism will appear on the August 4, 2026 Republican primary ballot for St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner.

About Kent Scism

Kent Scism is a lifelong St. Francois County resident, respected businessman, and conservative Republican running for Presiding Commissioner in 2026. A graduate of Central High School in Park Hills and Missouri State University, Scism spent more than four decades helping lead his family’s business, Sam Scism Ford, where he gained firsthand experience managing budgets, meeting payroll, and navigating economic ups and downs. After retiring in 2020, he deepened his public service, serving as Chairman of the St. Francois County Republican Central Committee and leading efforts that expanded grassroots participation and achieved record fundraising. Grounded in faith, family, and conservative values, Scism is committed to transparent government, fiscal responsibility, strong infrastructure, and policies that protect life, defend the Second Amendment, and keep government limited and accountable to the people it serves.