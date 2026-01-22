When Compliance Is Easy, Noncompliance Is Concerning

Missouri is consistently recognized as one of the easiest states in the nation in which to do business. Our filing requirements are straightforward. Our fees are reasonable. Our processes are transparent. Every year, millions of businesses—large and small—successfully meet their legal obligations without difficulty.

That is precisely why noncompliance should raise concerns.

Recently, my office initiated administrative action against a limited partnership that failed to maintain a compliant registered agent in Missouri, despite receiving notice and more than 60 days to correct the issue. This is a basic statutory requirement for any entity choosing to operate here. It exists to ensure accountability, transparency, and lawful contact with businesses benefiting from Missouri’s legal protections.

Administrative cancellations are not unusual. They happen routinely when entities ignore clear legal requirements. What makes this case notable is not the enforcement action itself, but the broader context surrounding it.

When an entity fails to comply with even the most basic business obligations—particularly in a state where compliance is easy—that failure becomes inherently suspicious. When that same noncompliant entity operates near secure or sensitive locations, including critical military infrastructure, it is not unreasonable for Missourians to expect heightened attention and accountability.

Missouri is proud to host Whiteman Air Force Base and the men and women who serve there. Our military installations are vital to our national defense, and anything that undermines transparency or accountability near them deserves scrutiny.

Let me be clear: the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office does not conduct criminal investigations or make national security determinations. Those responsibilities rest with our federal partners. But we do take seriously our duty to enforce Missouri law, ensure compliance, and raise concerns when transparency breaks down.

Operating a compliant business in Missouri is not hard. The rules are clear. The process is simple. The cost is minimal. When an entity cannot—or will not—meet these obligations after notice and opportunity to correct them, Missouri law requires action.

Missouri is open for business, but only for compliant businesses.

We value strong partnerships with our federal colleagues and remain committed to working cooperatively to ensure accountability, transparency, and security. Compliance with state law is often the first—and most basic—indicator that a business is operating in good faith.

Missourians expect their government to enforce the law evenly and without exception. They also expect vigilance when noncompliance intersects with sensitive locations and public trust.

In Missouri, the rules apply to everyone. And when compliance is easy, ignoring it is not just unacceptable—it is concerning.