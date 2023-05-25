Press Release: Rep. Phil Christofanelli comments on Saint Charles City legal action on water contamination

St. Charles, MO – Today, the city of St. Charles filed a lawsuit to recover damages for water contamination at the city’s Elm Point Wellfield. Since announcing its intention to file a lawsuit in March, the city has spent millions of dollars and hundreds of staff hours to ensure the safety of water in the city and resolve the contamination issues. State Representative Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters), played a pivotal role in securing $5 million in the state’s budget to help modernize and upgrade the water infrastructure of St. Charles.

“The cost associated with cleaning up contamination should be charged to the contaminators – not taxpayers,” said Rep. Christofanelli. “I filed legislation this year to allow for civil actions of this nature to be brought by our Attorney General. Ultimately, I hope that the citizens of the city of Saint Charles receive justice.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Christofanelli filed HB 837 which directed the Department of Natural Resources to forward evidence of water contamination to the Attorney General’s office. It was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary, and will be refiled in the next legislative Session.