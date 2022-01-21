Quarter 4 2021 Report: State Senate

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for state Senate in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Office Sought
|Cash on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Cindy
|O'Laughlin
|State Senator
|99567.45
|13425
|44001.42
|7855.69
|24193.72
|0
|119028.39
|Michele
|Kratky
|State Senator
|4788.59
|0
|0
|15
|12331.8
|0
|0
|Bob
|Jones
|State Senator
|18200
|18200
|18200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William
|White
|State Senator
|72992.23
|15700
|114134.72
|5101.11
|50217.93
|0
|195000
|Mike
|Cierpiot
|State Senator
|86343.15
|30825
|209560.94
|6173.56
|79428.48
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|State Senator
|8338.91
|5650
|10076.3
|710.3
|1637.39
|0
|0
|Scott
|Riedel
|State Senator
|879.19
|2322
|2322
|1442.81
|1442.81
|0
|0
|Jane
|Cunningham
|State Senator
|20100.39
|0
|0
|170
|170
|0
|0
|Jason
|Bean
|State Senator
|28622.42
|23100
|68436.29
|15200
|45859.56
|1200
|28200
|Mike
|Moon
|State Senator
|56273
|19075
|301097.33
|3415.11
|210702.5
|0
|55.96
|Deb
|Lavender
|State Senator
|12421.12
|0
|0
|500
|500
|0
|0
|Martin
|Rucker I I
|State Senator
|3268.42
|0
|10276.94
|29
|6967.62
|0
|0
|Elaine
|Gannon
|State Senator
|44278.89
|18452.78
|69481.78
|8185.92
|32398.73
|0
|48672.01
|Tony
|Luetkemeyer
|State Senator
|610999.49
|77421.5
|626896.56
|952.28
|17951.69
|0
|0
|Greg
|Razer
|State Senator
|123158.26
|39625
|55188
|6192.4
|27538.5
|0
|0
|John
|Wiemann
|State Senator
|144941.37
|11021.5
|75370.16
|10663.71
|43718.57
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|State Senator
|26395.44
|4050
|43346.62
|51593.12
|65014.69
|0
|0
|Sandy
|Crawford
|State Senator
|257190.06
|20955.17
|88508.43
|3962.99
|47203.53
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Shawan
|State Senator
|13755.93
|0
|500
|229
|247
|0
|267000
|Charles
|Basye
|State Senator
|11600.33
|10268.25
|266777.43
|7054.09
|277927.33
|0
|9
|Becky
|Ruth
|State Senator
|46916.62
|0
|103537.81
|3916.95
|55459.84
|0
|0
|Bryan
|Spencer
|State Senator
|143497
|2276.72
|128448.08
|969.61
|5891.18
|0
|0
|Angela
|Mosley
|State Senator
|43587.84
|7478.16
|89661.38
|5328.99
|43453.22
|0
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|State Senator
|176504.92
|13196.41
|125910.66
|851.89
|3354.36
|0
|100000
|Holly
|Rehder
|State Senator
|95324.14
|39201.56
|68550.28
|11735.87
|28875.82
|0
|0
|Justin
|Hill
|State Senator
|1893.11
|4000
|115370
|5977.95
|25649.35
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|State Senator
|104369.04
|33404
|87415
|12150.95
|29271.42
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|Hough
|State Senator
|307833.79
|99200
|313388.55
|8567.31
|123145.06
|0
|0
|Doug
|Beck
|State Senator
|98438.57
|24155
|62665.2
|1983.88
|16685.8
|0
|0
|Karla
|Eslinger
|State Senator
|36527.56
|32900
|32900
|9765.99
|9765.99
|0
|0
|Mike
|Bernskoetter
|State Senator
|179646.32
|44617
|109387.15
|8434.87
|92017.19
|0
|0
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|State Senator
|66654.08
|9000
|24150.62
|1509.37
|9492.02
|0
|0
|Jenna
|Roberson
|State Senator
|685.92
|2431
|11119.5
|4233.32
|10433.58
|0
|0
|Eric
|Burlison
|State Senator
|433598.44
|5376.11
|212543.76
|887.18
|112507.02
|0
|0
|Benjamin
|Brown
|State Senator
|81912.46
|33100
|98664
|5524.13
|11267.81
|0
|0
|Tracy
|McCreery
|State Senator
|409367.94
|73183
|252243.84
|6427.84
|21450.27
|0
|0
|Rick
|Brattin
|State Senator
|44037.56
|14268.29
|261685.68
|4992.41
|307690.68
|0
|0
|Megan
|Green
|State Senator
|1811.12
|529.4
|128427.83
|44.76
|114743.71
|0
|250
|Justin
|Brown
|State Senator
|79049.94
|34094.9
|601030.57
|20210.73
|512005.49
|0
|0
|Steve
|Roberts
|State Senator
|78144.56
|45190
|58890
|46654.33
|64917.86
|0
|72454.65
|Dan
|Shaul
|State Senator
|53227.14
|17241.35
|56014.23
|4071.47
|13929.62
|0
|0
|Curtis
|Trent
|State Senator
|219746.12
|86558.45
|119706.87
|14408.15
|35326.85
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|State Senator
|4237.85
|500
|600
|60
|2409.36
|0
|0
|Mary
|Coleman
|State Senator
|80048.37
|18805
|84435
|5869.6
|40892.54
|0
|0
|Brian
|Gelner
|State Senator
|256082.87
|266950.23
|266950.23
|7817.13
|7817.13
|0
|0
|Brian
|Williams
|State Senator
|193150.08
|43050
|309637.44
|8949.47
|107668.01
|0
|0
|Barbara
|Washington
|State Senator
|96161.12
|19475
|33103
|803.8
|1447.76
|0
|4574