Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announces campaign for Missouri state representative

NIXA, Mo. — Mayor Brian Steele of Nixa has announced his campaign to run for State Representative, District 139 as a Republican. Steele recently won a recall election in November 2021 with over 75% of the vote.

“It was really a referendum on our progress as a city,” says Steele. “The support we received has been extremely encouraging. People are looking for candidates with a proven track record of serving the people and actually getting things done.”

As Mayor, Steele has reduced city debt by 80% without raising taxes, expanded and updated regional infrastructure, worked to fully fund public safety and encouraged economic development. He plans to bring his experience with these issues to the state capitol.

“Too many politicians are all talk, but I actually know how to turn our goals into practical steps. What we have done in Nixa, I would love to do for the State of Missouri.”

Brian Steele is a conservative who grew up in the Nixa community. He is passionate about meeting the needs of the district because as Mayor, he saw how many community issues could be solved through collaboration on practical steps, not just rhetoric.

“We need representation that understands the unique issues facing our community, not just an ability to regurgitate conservative talking points,” says Steele. “As a small business owner, I understand the real challenges that citizens and businesses across Missouri are facing.”

“One area we need to continue growing is economic development. After the pandemic, there is a huge opportunity for businesses and industries to move into Christian County and bring family-supporting jobs to our region. I’ve helped facilitate this in the past with the Nixa Chamber and Show-Me Christian County and want to bring that experience to the state level.”

Brian and his wife DeeDee live in Nixa. They have two daughters who graduated Nixa Public Schools and are now attending college. Along with serving as Mayor, Steele currently works as a Lead Data Architect for 3Cloud Solutions, a Chicago based technology company. In addition, Brian and DeeDee own three Nixa based small businesses.

Steele is also highly involved in the local community, serving as a member of the Nixa Public School’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan committee, the Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee, Nixa Chamber of Commerce, Nixa Community Foundation and currently serving as President of the Christian County Optimist Club and Vice-Chairman for Show-Me Christian County.