Quarter 4 2021 Report: State Representative

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

First NameLast NameOffice SoughtCash on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
EdwinLewisState Representative11820.9420026648.4492.4312044.4900
RudyVeitState Representative29358.019983.0819576.08162332100
DaveGriffithState Representative21033.982218.29164196.798752.26141476.0500
JamieBurgerState Representative55423.1429400108587.492264.7750424.86050
DeanVanSchoiackState Representative13679.33715012085.37921256.2600
JamesKalberlohState Representative8815.6650258385.97017224.3401250
WilliamFalknerState Representative16869.93245029273.06014199.2400
ChrisSanderState Representative40201.584148674290.41958.014211.98156.5650999.99
Darrell AtchisonState Representative25557.761985083439.92645.7539295.641500020620
CynthiaThompsonState Representative1000010000000
RickeyPerryState Representative0.95019846011513.0507196
KurtisGregoryState Representative52786.541955058017.981712.0117701.4700
KyleHaubrichState Representative136137.147482.45151288.454278.1713088.860102500
RichardBrownState Representative36919.272995033903.921499.086459.5724166.7125749.08
BrianSteeleState Representative591.4000002000
JohnSimmonsState Representative103372.347185091660.48590.394487.576000060000
BobOreskovicState Representative200002000020000002000020000
SusanShumwayState Representative1167.95877.524353.971550.762942.5500
AWallingfordState Representative65437.616009.6314900.931957.59954.4800
AnnZimpferState Representative6490.36200048895.01271.0442321.705350.97
RandallRailsbackState Representative21686.611468020587.281419.543902.241000010000
AnnKelleyState Representative8328.546266.9843051.744316.3533545.31-10003573.77
TerryThompsonState Representative11847.77605021154.4955523044.0400
SallyBrooksState Representative4714.527306796187.621919.37200300
BorisAbadzhyanState Representative1311.751001000000
BradleyPollittState Representative26502.41345070789.885029477.2900
WesleyRogersState Representative41179.171020017701374.913806.320500
RobertBromleyState Representative34047.6127900324501870.553544.992500048000
MarthaStevensState Representative29107.180700339.17764.3200
PeggyMcGaughState Representative21042.58500500418.04418.0400
ChrisBrownState Representative18558.1118896.9170210.884008.2646166.2200
AaronMcMullenState Representative2330.128742874393.9393.900
AshleyAuneState Representative18506.14649612151.261731.137236.6900
MikeHaffnerState Representative65615.9317202.2938245.827754.6433451.4900
Barry HovisState Representative3630.195173.326418.323757.634646.81160019700
AdamSchneltingState Representative23779.5111146.4360597.38686.957441.2100
RandyPietzmanState Representative2082.84081991.89060038.4900
JamieKiddState Representative1824.1502100132.68175.8500
KenWallerState Representative22505.771156534472.014962.3518931.1300
SamanthaDeatonState Representative528.27528.27528.270000
ThomasYeagerState Representative14807.81513015130322.2322.21200012000
BillOwenState Representative33646.9418283.765733.3028998.3300
DavidEvansState Representative14801.991381514821.073293.698044.7200
JoshuaLinkState Representative2884.9938453845960.01960.0100
WillardHaleyState Representative15279.511504893.53641.34656.91012000
NathanTateState Representative6974.451250108786.441588.3290487.3500
RichardWest State Representative7384.05387513094.96779.1628904.7306536
RonStaggsState Representative1133.4000006200
DannyBusickState Representative1867.37700180053.371803.400
HermanMorseState Representative9849.5320034625019457.9307273.33
SaraWalshState Representative12046.51153.886061.353617776.5301000
SeanPoucheState Representative11885.56006082.61229.041201.6900
BradleyHudsonState Representative19316.9536508350189133300
MarkEllebrachtState Representative22343.615975108251781.9215498.9900
PatriciaPikeState Representative2972.4200934.923555.29110110
LaneRobertsState Representative28902.045900109004434.54858.9900
JeffPorterState Representative23826.617750134866.39144586399.0900
AngieSchaeferState Representative1141.590.030.420000
DorothyBaileyState Representative1299.6815004805.812264.324329.300
LukeBarberState Representative2436.402497.27060.8700
RonHicksState Representative5044.491550205001039.5200
JeromeBarnesState Representative15481.3885018181.859957748.230750
JimSchulteState Representative16723.1918325195752147.662851.8100
SteveButzState Representative69276.962336275405.283002.545803.57032500
Eric NowickiState Representative10271.70270.700
MichaelStephensState Representative18224.89650065000000
MichaelMcGirlState Representative48718.055930.0120255.01704.563798.54012814.57
NeilSmithState Representative8365.94100015238.65487.087568.7100
ChrisDinkinsState Representative51048.4135014.0941414.091313.892748.73000030000
DavidSmithState Representative9744.4140020733.76501.988913.601000
MitchellBoggs State Representative6636.36125055680.07044468.3309000
MikeHendersonState Representative60393.185100246054.073312.7162850.4800
BrianSeitzState Representative5702.7640258018.4765.014162.3700
RyanRuckelState Representative4277.7214225785763.431507.2800
AnnetteTurnbaughState Representative10221.41135014000394.4400
BillHardwickState Representative25326.3211042.4526668.070635.044005700
ChimeneSchwachState Representative4579.416442.386442.382862.972862.9718001800
RodgerReedyState Representative11384.17480075501372.137671.2500
PatriciaLewisState Representative27959.051298018038.922935.286032.4300
DonRoneState Representative10147.77500100023006966.3100
MarkSharpState Representative3098.861000365074737.8800
BruceDeGrootState Representative23864.4624450406008636.6337080.120160.08
AlexRileyState Representative43169.1218847.0848215.14592.15139000
TravisWilsonState Representative1656.012198.82198.8529.99529.9910001000
PhilChristofanelliState Representative83994.1940785149988.863828.2159329.850161.95
TonyLovascoState Representative16208.46152520257.3450.0900
TimTaylorState Representative1881.9925045965.21224.8336730.0105000
Bruce SassmannState Representative9225.97240062955.02562.2151149.56035000
DanHouxState Representative49172.914800282480.278631.38151844.100
DelbretTaylorState Representative838.013267.310322.34428.688684.2907000
SarahUnsickerState Representative15966.18414510230.55983.675801.8200
Shawn HaydenState Representative5342.021705.121984.26117.541574.6900
DanStacyState Representative2441.57375494591597.456450.9902000
DougClemensState Representative38179.32464059289.571599.5713899.0400
Mazzie BoydState Representative29344.05718034970.94630.812426.9500
AdrianPlankState Representative11010.29308812353.97626.681343.6800
DaleWrightState Representative154399.54111350534549.42963.6157526.46106000106000
MarkMatthiesenState Representative377.5500500122.5122.5250250
Jeff ColemanState Representative18172.766725.4194782.792983.7675058.2800
AdamSchwadronState Representative7067.828009558.031234.163402.8500
PhilipOehlerkingState Representative1001001000000
ElizabethFogleState Representative38777.316844338636655.037253.7900
BenBakerState Representative10844.497700321056220.3524154.6200
MargaretNurrenbernState Representative60466.5442757571.821272.835723.2700
JohnBlackState Representative35319.597846.6316692.701129.4400
TracyGrundyState Representative1001.647296067.132058.184441.243003000
JamesMurphyState Representative15273.5614043.1521267.071539.686895.4402082.29
JoshuaHurlbertState Representative17208.9145157810.9725.672075.76010000
DeanPlocherState Representative357431.9496820.6258745.625126.2698678.8300
IanMackeyState Representative46562.1315133.725983.71772.119591.800
DirkDeatonState Representative61627.3335946104477.323026.1932176.350015001
Ann MoloneyState Representative145.781500.251500.25839.22839.2200
Joe AdamsState Representative14917.22950295010010000
JeffJustusState Representative268.39011562.99181649.2202823.17
JermondMosleyState Representative11876.23255036518.56263.2721126.9800
RustyBlackState Representative5668.923150187503195.0914257.9800
HardyBillingtonState Representative116936.3812875100344825.62451.73095700
AlanGrayState Representative10461.57015745562.4611985.6900
DerekGrierState Representative22585.53500054296152.94152.9400
DonnaBaringerState Representative59865.131165115829.822985.557257.6200
KentHadenState Representative14125.70565007867.2400
JasperLoganState Representative4439.81011.797964.74857.12603.7100
Travis Smith State Representative5012.26000600037003700050700
GretchenBangertState Representative12795.82672599754022.449600.0201030.26
CheriReischState Representative4052.2115609146.33469.313457.2900
JohannaDollState Representative23536.8360019057.612361233.85610293.93
BrendaShieldsState Representative52358.21570025750311.82817.3200
CrystalQuadeState Representative75089.3919826448131639.3811269.5900
CyndiBuchheit-CourtwayState Representative22332.82500524944.97710.210131.0704000
KeriIngleState Representative38850.613427.2517644.591841.7511065.5400
RobertSaulsState Representative22455.0316555128777.762809.38101367.5101471.14
JonathanPattersonState Representative97181.019539.3145484.19711.0594045.1800
MichaelO'DonnellState Representative18166.91756016960635107500
YolandaYoungState Representative4260.55100013896.64159878.2900
JefferyPogueState Representative13571.93000000
HannahKellyState Representative25259.5611326.9151953.983969.8523308.3503500
LouisRiggsState Representative10517.556597.717204.42329.187351.5900
PeterMeridethState Representative17608.473220113725368.6711213.2900
DougRicheyState Representative37648.741538332914.645056718.1500
CraigFishelState Representative12930.7520009346.0701767.408200
GregorySharpeState Representative9880.8140006750010422.5035000
AlexDubinskyState Representative38532.0112985.5545527.552872.476567.9900
SoniaNizamiState Representative1582.31136335971338.511499.6900
CynthiaBerneState Representative12909.914210.1214210.121288.221288.221159.121159.12
IngridBurnettState Representative6858.45300510509.923407.688621.93010500
StephanieHeinState Representative27918.5118692.2635168.513700.436336.1200
MelanieStinnettState Representative51211.1155865.0655865.064653.954653.955000050000
AaronCrossleyState Representative5862.796064.98029.91436.371537.2100
JessicaPiperState Representative52342.6622101.1879528.4210796.6426685.7600
LisaThomasState Representative5433.46262511224.3706357.5809900
ColinLovettState Representative75281.44426.44367000
RaychelProudieState Representative11987.77215044754150.238720.9200
KevinWindhamState Representative956.945753821.431408.45475.0300
MichaelDavisState Representative2012.8950025191251369.86020100
BradChristState Representative81928.662075096378.865113.3612181.3400
JohnKiehneState Representative3769.1510608761.121186.394919.9700
SuziePollockState Representative6558.22233037996.135024981.4700
MichelleHornerState Representative856.7525321661.812293.302000
DaneDiehlState Representative2216.0517003694352.31477.950894
JimHoganState Representative5.64202.76632.27576.63626.6300
DavidSmithState Representative154069.7636100412052.4219473.55229824.0400
JustinHicksState Representative10211664.721664.72563.72563.72434.72434.72
BridgetMooreState Representative685.42088.634817.453176.424078.2300
EmilyWeberState Representative20892.887903.9213766.661711.075145.83442.14442.14
DarinChappellState Representative48450.5449110491101224.721224.7239365.2639365.26
Mike SwaringimState Representative6803.036842684238.9738.97250250
JeffKnightState Representative35369.2812291.3536566.353465.7921498.8700
RickFrancisState Representative56921.39900049851.612528.8964228.2700
AllenAndrewsState Representative11332.922400.2243657.794985.0246902.49014.85
BennieCookState Representative8688.15570034111.671484.031484.03-800.14578.51
ScottCuppsState Representative9020260026001500150000
HollyCronkState Representative724.7913001300575.21575.2112001200
BarbaraPhiferState Representative15527.78431012313.821863.5712292.4600
RonaldCopelandState Representative16138.2614658.4456812.792619.2137167.4300
PaulaBrownState Representative18964.2714671.6738698.6710168.6335368.0200
TrishGunbyState Representative5922.5738.068393.06236.8840784.2200
RachlAguirreState Representative1665.95300030001334.051334.0520002000
MichaelJohnsonState Representative0000000
