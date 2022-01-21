Quarter 4 2021 Report: State Representative

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Office Sought
|Cash on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Edwin
|Lewis
|State Representative
|11820.9
|4200
|26648.44
|92.43
|12044.49
|0
|0
|Rudy
|Veit
|State Representative
|29358.01
|9983.08
|19576.08
|162
|3321
|0
|0
|Dave
|Griffith
|State Representative
|21033.98
|2218.29
|164196.79
|8752.26
|141476.05
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Burger
|State Representative
|55423.14
|29400
|108587.49
|2264.77
|50424.86
|0
|50
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|State Representative
|13679.33
|7150
|12085.37
|92
|1256.26
|0
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|State Representative
|8815.66
|5025
|8385.97
|0
|17224.34
|0
|1250
|William
|Falkner
|State Representative
|16869.93
|2450
|29273.06
|0
|14199.24
|0
|0
|Chris
|Sander
|State Representative
|40201.58
|41486
|74290.4
|1958.01
|4211.9
|8156.56
|50999.99
|Darrell
|Atchison
|State Representative
|25557.76
|19850
|83439.92
|645.75
|39295.64
|15000
|20620
|Cynthia
|Thompson
|State Representative
|1000
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickey
|Perry
|State Representative
|0.95
|0
|19846
|0
|11513.05
|0
|7196
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|State Representative
|52786.54
|19550
|58017.98
|1712.01
|17701.47
|0
|0
|Kyle
|Haubrich
|State Representative
|136137.14
|7482.45
|151288.45
|4278.17
|13088.86
|0
|102500
|Richard
|Brown
|State Representative
|36919.27
|29950
|33903.92
|1499.08
|6459.57
|24166.71
|25749.08
|Brian
|Steele
|State Representative
|591.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|John
|Simmons
|State Representative
|103372.34
|71850
|91660.48
|590.39
|4487.57
|60000
|60000
|Bob
|Oreskovic
|State Representative
|20000
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|20000
|20000
|Susan
|Shumway
|State Representative
|1167.95
|877.52
|4353.97
|1550.76
|2942.55
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|State Representative
|65437.61
|6009.63
|14900.93
|1957.5
|9954.48
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|State Representative
|6490.36
|2000
|48895.01
|271.04
|42321.7
|0
|5350.97
|Randall
|Railsback
|State Representative
|21686.61
|14680
|20587.28
|1419.54
|3902.24
|10000
|10000
|Ann
|Kelley
|State Representative
|8328.54
|6266.98
|43051.74
|4316.35
|33545.31
|-1000
|3573.77
|Terry
|Thompson
|State Representative
|11847.77
|6050
|21154.49
|555
|23044.04
|0
|0
|Sally
|Brooks
|State Representative
|4714.5
|2730
|6796
|187.62
|1919.37
|200
|300
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|State Representative
|1311.75
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|State Representative
|26502.41
|3450
|70789.8
|850
|29477.29
|0
|0
|Wesley
|Rogers
|State Representative
|41179.17
|10200
|17701
|374.91
|3806.32
|0
|500
|Robert
|Bromley
|State Representative
|34047.61
|27900
|32450
|1870.55
|3544.99
|25000
|48000
|Martha
|Stevens
|State Representative
|29107.18
|0
|700
|339.17
|764.32
|0
|0
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|State Representative
|21042.58
|500
|500
|418.04
|418.04
|0
|0
|Chris
|Brown
|State Representative
|18558.11
|18896.91
|70210.88
|4008.26
|46166.22
|0
|0
|Aaron
|McMullen
|State Representative
|2330.1
|2874
|2874
|393.9
|393.9
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|State Representative
|18506.14
|6496
|12151.26
|1731.13
|7236.69
|0
|0
|Mike
|Haffner
|State Representative
|65615.93
|17202.29
|38245.82
|7754.64
|33451.49
|0
|0
|Barry
|Hovis
|State Representative
|3630.19
|5173.32
|6418.32
|3757.63
|4646.81
|1600
|19700
|Adam
|Schnelting
|State Representative
|23779.51
|11146.43
|60597.38
|686.9
|57441.21
|0
|0
|Randy
|Pietzman
|State Representative
|2082.84
|0
|81991.89
|0
|60038.49
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Kidd
|State Representative
|1824.15
|0
|2100
|132.68
|175.85
|0
|0
|Ken
|Waller
|State Representative
|22505.77
|11565
|34472.01
|4962.35
|18931.13
|0
|0
|Samantha
|Deaton
|State Representative
|528.27
|528.27
|528.27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|Yeager
|State Representative
|14807.8
|15130
|15130
|322.2
|322.2
|12000
|12000
|Bill
|Owen
|State Representative
|33646.94
|18283.7
|65733.3
|0
|28998.33
|0
|0
|David
|Evans
|State Representative
|14801.99
|13815
|14821.07
|3293.69
|8044.72
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Link
|State Representative
|2884.99
|3845
|3845
|960.01
|960.01
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|State Representative
|15279.51
|150
|4893.53
|641.3
|4656.91
|0
|12000
|Nathan
|Tate
|State Representative
|6974.45
|1250
|108786.44
|1588.32
|90487.35
|0
|0
|Richard
|West
|State Representative
|7384.05
|3875
|13094.96
|779.16
|28904.73
|0
|6536
|Ron
|Staggs
|State Representative
|1133.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6200
|Danny
|Busick
|State Representative
|1867.37
|700
|1800
|53.37
|1803.4
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|State Representative
|9849.53
|200
|34625
|0
|19457.93
|0
|7273.33
|Sara
|Walsh
|State Representative
|12046.51
|153.88
|6061.35
|36
|17776.53
|0
|1000
|Sean
|Pouche
|State Representative
|11885.5
|600
|6082.61
|229.04
|1201.69
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|State Representative
|19316.95
|3650
|8350
|189
|1333
|0
|0
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|State Representative
|22343.61
|5975
|10825
|1781.92
|15498.99
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Pike
|State Representative
|2972.42
|0
|0
|934.92
|3555.29
|110
|110
|Lane
|Roberts
|State Representative
|28902.04
|5900
|10900
|4434.5
|4858.99
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|State Representative
|23826.61
|7750
|134866.39
|1445
|86399.09
|0
|0
|Angie
|Schaefer
|State Representative
|1141.59
|0.03
|0.42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|State Representative
|1299.68
|1500
|4805.81
|2264.32
|4329.3
|0
|0
|Luke
|Barber
|State Representative
|2436.4
|0
|2497.27
|0
|60.87
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|State Representative
|5044.49
|1550
|2050
|0
|1039.52
|0
|0
|Jerome
|Barnes
|State Representative
|15481.38
|850
|18181.85
|995
|7748.23
|0
|750
|Jim
|Schulte
|State Representative
|16723.19
|18325
|19575
|2147.66
|2851.81
|0
|0
|Steve
|Butz
|State Representative
|69276.96
|23362
|75405.28
|3002.54
|5803.57
|0
|32500
|Eric
|Nowicki
|State Representative
|1
|0
|271.7
|0
|270.7
|0
|0
|Michael
|Stephens
|State Representative
|18224.89
|6500
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael
|McGirl
|State Representative
|48718.05
|5930.01
|20255.01
|704.56
|3798.54
|0
|12814.57
|Neil
|Smith
|State Representative
|8365.94
|1000
|15238.65
|487.08
|7568.71
|0
|0
|Chris
|Dinkins
|State Representative
|51048.41
|35014.09
|41414.09
|1313.89
|2748.7
|30000
|30000
|David
|Smith
|State Representative
|9744.4
|1400
|20733.76
|501.98
|8913.6
|0
|1000
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|State Representative
|6636.36
|1250
|55680.07
|0
|44468.33
|0
|9000
|Mike
|Henderson
|State Representative
|60393.18
|5100
|246054.07
|3312.71
|62850.48
|0
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|State Representative
|5702.76
|4025
|8018.4
|765.01
|4162.37
|0
|0
|Ryan
|Ruckel
|State Representative
|4277.72
|1422
|5785
|763.43
|1507.28
|0
|0
|Annette
|Turnbaugh
|State Representative
|10221.41
|1350
|1400
|0
|394.44
|0
|0
|Bill
|Hardwick
|State Representative
|25326.32
|11042.45
|26668.07
|0
|635.04
|400
|5700
|Chimene
|Schwach
|State Representative
|4579.41
|6442.38
|6442.38
|2862.97
|2862.97
|1800
|1800
|Rodger
|Reedy
|State Representative
|11384.17
|4800
|7550
|1372.13
|7671.25
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Lewis
|State Representative
|27959.05
|12980
|18038.92
|2935.28
|6032.43
|0
|0
|Don
|Rone
|State Representative
|10147.77
|500
|1000
|2300
|6966.31
|0
|0
|Mark
|Sharp
|State Representative
|3098.86
|1000
|3650
|74
|737.88
|0
|0
|Bruce
|DeGroot
|State Representative
|23864.46
|24450
|40600
|8636.63
|37080.12
|0
|160.08
|Alex
|Riley
|State Representative
|43169.12
|18847.08
|48215.14
|592.15
|1390
|0
|0
|Travis
|Wilson
|State Representative
|1656.01
|2198.8
|2198.8
|529.99
|529.99
|1000
|1000
|Phil
|Christofanelli
|State Representative
|83994.19
|40785
|149988.86
|3828.21
|59329.85
|0
|161.95
|Tony
|Lovasco
|State Representative
|16208.46
|1525
|2025
|7.3
|450.09
|0
|0
|Tim
|Taylor
|State Representative
|1881.99
|250
|45965.2
|1224.83
|36730.01
|0
|5000
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|State Representative
|9225.97
|2400
|62955.02
|562.21
|51149.56
|0
|35000
|Dan
|Houx
|State Representative
|49172.9
|14800
|282480.27
|8631.38
|151844.1
|0
|0
|Delbret
|Taylor
|State Representative
|838.01
|3267.3
|10322.3
|4428.68
|8684.29
|0
|7000
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|State Representative
|15966.18
|4145
|10230.55
|983.67
|5801.82
|0
|0
|Shawn
|Hayden
|State Representative
|5342.02
|1705.12
|1984.26
|117.54
|1574.69
|0
|0
|Dan
|Stacy
|State Representative
|2441.57
|3754
|9459
|1597.45
|6450.99
|0
|2000
|Doug
|Clemens
|State Representative
|38179.32
|4640
|59289.57
|1599.57
|13899.04
|0
|0
|Mazzie
|Boyd
|State Representative
|29344.05
|7180
|34970.94
|630.81
|2426.95
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|State Representative
|11010.29
|3088
|12353.97
|626.68
|1343.68
|0
|0
|Dale
|Wright
|State Representative
|154399.54
|111350
|534549.42
|963.61
|57526.46
|106000
|106000
|Mark
|Matthiesen
|State Representative
|377.5
|500
|500
|122.5
|122.5
|250
|250
|Jeff
|Coleman
|State Representative
|18172.76
|6725.41
|94782.79
|2983.76
|75058.28
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schwadron
|State Representative
|7067.8
|2800
|9558.03
|1234.16
|3402.85
|0
|0
|Philip
|Oehlerking
|State Representative
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|State Representative
|38777.3
|16844
|33863
|6655.03
|7253.79
|0
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|State Representative
|10844.49
|7700
|32105
|6220.35
|24154.62
|0
|0
|Margaret
|Nurrenbern
|State Representative
|60466.54
|4275
|7571.82
|1272.83
|5723.27
|0
|0
|John
|Black
|State Representative
|35319.59
|7846.63
|16692.7
|0
|1129.44
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|State Representative
|1001.64
|729
|6067.13
|2058.18
|4441.24
|300
|3000
|James
|Murphy
|State Representative
|15273.56
|14043.15
|21267.07
|1539.68
|6895.44
|0
|2082.29
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|State Representative
|17208.91
|4515
|7810.97
|25.67
|2075.76
|0
|10000
|Dean
|Plocher
|State Representative
|357431.94
|96820.6
|258745.6
|25126.26
|98678.83
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|State Representative
|46562.13
|15133.7
|25983.7
|1772.11
|9591.8
|0
|0
|Dirk
|Deaton
|State Representative
|61627.33
|35946
|104477.32
|3026.19
|32176.3
|5001
|5001
|Ann
|Moloney
|State Representative
|145.78
|1500.25
|1500.25
|839.22
|839.22
|0
|0
|Joe
|Adams
|State Representative
|14917.2
|2950
|2950
|100
|100
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Justus
|State Representative
|268.39
|0
|11562.99
|18
|1649.22
|0
|2823.17
|Jermond
|Mosley
|State Representative
|11876.23
|2550
|36518.56
|263.27
|21126.98
|0
|0
|Rusty
|Black
|State Representative
|5668.92
|3150
|18750
|3195.09
|14257.98
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|State Representative
|116936.38
|12875
|100344
|825.6
|2451.73
|0
|95700
|Alan
|Gray
|State Representative
|10461.57
|0
|15745
|562.46
|11985.69
|0
|0
|Derek
|Grier
|State Representative
|22585.53
|5000
|54296
|152.94
|152.94
|0
|0
|Donna
|Baringer
|State Representative
|59865.13
|11651
|15829.82
|2985.55
|7257.62
|0
|0
|Kent
|Haden
|State Representative
|14125.7
|0
|5650
|0
|7867.24
|0
|0
|Jasper
|Logan
|State Representative
|4439.8
|1011.79
|7964.74
|857.1
|2603.71
|0
|0
|Travis
|Smith
|State Representative
|5012.2
|6000
|6000
|3700
|3700
|0
|50700
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|State Representative
|12795.82
|6725
|9975
|4022.44
|9600.02
|0
|1030.26
|Cheri
|Reisch
|State Representative
|4052.21
|1560
|9146.33
|469.31
|3457.29
|0
|0
|Johanna
|Doll
|State Representative
|23536.83
|600
|19057.61
|236
|1233.85
|6
|10293.93
|Brenda
|Shields
|State Representative
|52358.2
|15700
|25750
|311.8
|2817.32
|0
|0
|Crystal
|Quade
|State Representative
|75089.39
|19826
|44813
|1639.38
|11269.59
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|State Representative
|22332.82
|5005
|24944.97
|710.2
|10131.07
|0
|4000
|Keri
|Ingle
|State Representative
|38850.6
|13427.25
|17644.59
|1841.75
|11065.54
|0
|0
|Robert
|Sauls
|State Representative
|22455.03
|16555
|128777.76
|2809.38
|101367.51
|0
|1471.14
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|State Representative
|97181.01
|9539.3
|145484.19
|711.05
|94045.18
|0
|0
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|State Representative
|18166.91
|7560
|16960
|635
|1075
|0
|0
|Yolanda
|Young
|State Representative
|4260.55
|1000
|13896.64
|15
|9878.29
|0
|0
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|State Representative
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah
|Kelly
|State Representative
|25259.56
|11326.91
|51953.98
|3969.85
|23308.35
|0
|3500
|Louis
|Riggs
|State Representative
|10517.55
|6597.7
|17204.4
|2329.18
|7351.59
|0
|0
|Peter
|Merideth
|State Representative
|17608.47
|3220
|11372
|5368.67
|11213.29
|0
|0
|Doug
|Richey
|State Representative
|37648.74
|15383
|32914.64
|505
|6718.15
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|State Representative
|12930.75
|2000
|9346.07
|0
|1767.4
|0
|8200
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|State Representative
|9880.81
|4000
|6750
|0
|10422.5
|0
|35000
|Alex
|Dubinsky
|State Representative
|38532.01
|12985.55
|45527.55
|2872.47
|6567.99
|0
|0
|Sonia
|Nizami
|State Representative
|1582.31
|1363
|3597
|1338.51
|1499.69
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Berne
|State Representative
|12909.9
|14210.12
|14210.12
|1288.22
|1288.22
|1159.12
|1159.12
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|State Representative
|6858.45
|3005
|10509.92
|3407.68
|8621.93
|0
|10500
|Stephanie
|Hein
|State Representative
|27918.51
|18692.26
|35168.51
|3700.43
|6336.12
|0
|0
|Melanie
|Stinnett
|State Representative
|51211.11
|55865.06
|55865.06
|4653.95
|4653.95
|50000
|50000
|Aaron
|Crossley
|State Representative
|5862.79
|6064.9
|8029.9
|1436.37
|1537.21
|0
|0
|Jessica
|Piper
|State Representative
|52342.66
|22101.18
|79528.42
|10796.64
|26685.76
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|State Representative
|5433.46
|2625
|11224.37
|0
|6357.58
|0
|9900
|Colin
|Lovett
|State Representative
|75
|281.44
|426.44
|36
|70
|0
|0
|Raychel
|Proudie
|State Representative
|11987.77
|2150
|4475
|4150.23
|8720.92
|0
|0
|Kevin
|Windham
|State Representative
|956.94
|575
|3821.43
|1408.4
|5475.03
|0
|0
|Michael
|Davis
|State Representative
|2012.89
|500
|2519
|125
|1369.86
|0
|20100
|Brad
|Christ
|State Representative
|81928.66
|20750
|96378.86
|5113.36
|12181.34
|0
|0
|John
|Kiehne
|State Representative
|3769.15
|1060
|8761.12
|1186.39
|4919.97
|0
|0
|Suzie
|Pollock
|State Representative
|6558.22
|2330
|37996.1
|350
|24981.47
|0
|0
|Michelle
|Horner
|State Representative
|856.7
|525
|3216
|61.81
|2293.3
|0
|2000
|Dane
|Diehl
|State Representative
|2216.05
|1700
|3694
|352.3
|1477.95
|0
|894
|Jim
|Hogan
|State Representative
|5.64
|202.76
|632.27
|576.63
|626.63
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|State Representative
|154069.76
|36100
|412052.42
|19473.55
|229824.04
|0
|0
|Justin
|Hicks
|State Representative
|1021
|1664.72
|1664.72
|563.72
|563.72
|434.72
|434.72
|Bridget
|Moore
|State Representative
|685.4
|2088.63
|4817.45
|3176.42
|4078.23
|0
|0
|Emily
|Weber
|State Representative
|20892.88
|7903.92
|13766.66
|1711.07
|5145.83
|442.14
|442.14
|Darin
|Chappell
|State Representative
|48450.54
|49110
|49110
|1224.72
|1224.72
|39365.26
|39365.26
|Mike
|Swaringim
|State Representative
|6803.03
|6842
|6842
|38.97
|38.97
|250
|250
|Jeff
|Knight
|State Representative
|35369.28
|12291.35
|36566.35
|3465.79
|21498.87
|0
|0
|Rick
|Francis
|State Representative
|56921.39
|9000
|49851.61
|2528.89
|64228.27
|0
|0
|Allen
|Andrews
|State Representative
|11332.92
|2400.22
|43657.79
|4985.02
|46902.49
|0
|14.85
|Bennie
|Cook
|State Representative
|8688.15
|5700
|34111.67
|1484.03
|1484.03
|-800.14
|578.51
|Scott
|Cupps
|State Representative
|9020
|2600
|2600
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|Holly
|Cronk
|State Representative
|724.79
|1300
|1300
|575.21
|575.21
|1200
|1200
|Barbara
|Phifer
|State Representative
|15527.78
|4310
|12313.82
|1863.57
|12292.46
|0
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|State Representative
|16138.26
|14658.44
|56812.79
|2619.21
|37167.43
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|State Representative
|18964.27
|14671.67
|38698.67
|10168.63
|35368.02
|0
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|State Representative
|5922.57
|38.06
|8393.06
|236.88
|40784.22
|0
|0
|Rachl
|Aguirre
|State Representative
|1665.95
|3000
|3000
|1334.05
|1334.05
|2000
|2000
|Michael
|Johnson
|State Representative
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0