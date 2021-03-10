Schatz’s gas tax increase stalls in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An attempt to gradually increase Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate for the first time in more than two decades stalled in the upper chamber Tuesday evening.

SB 262, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, would increase Missouri’s fuel tax by 2.5 cents annually for the next five years. Currently, Missouri implements a gas tax of 17 cents, but Schatz’s bill would increase it to 32 cents by 2026. The funds would go toward maintaining the state’s roads and bridges, a major focus of both Gov. Mike Parson’s administration and Schatz’s time in the statehouse.

“If we want to go back to gravel roads, that’s a solution — but I’m a forward-thinking business person and I see the greatest asset we have in this state is our transportation,” Schatz said. “I do think we can make improvements to it, but the only answer to the question is the motor fuel tax, to increase the funding mechanism designed to maintain the system.”

Schatz’s substitute also included a rebate program: Drivers would be required to apply with the Department of Revenue (DOR) once a year to receive a refund for the tax, supplying data on the number of gallons purchased, information on the seller and purchaser, and more. The program, inspired by a similar policy enacted in South Carolina, would sunset in 2027.

The bill would also establish the Electric Vehicle Task Force within DOR tasked with analyzing the impact of electric vehicles on transportation funding.

Sen. Bill Eigel, who sponsored the tax cut bill voted down by the body Monday, held court with Schatz during the early hours of the debate.

What a difference 18 hours makes. Missouri Senate went from debating $1.8 billion tax cut to $400 million tax hike. #moleg. — William Eigel (@BillEigel) March 9, 2021

“The government here in Jefferson City has never had more money,” Eigel said. “Our balances have never been bigger in the state of Missouri: Our general fund balance is at a record level, our state budget is at a record level, our support from the federal government is at record levels. Any contention that there’s a part of that government in Jefferson City that doesn’t have enough money seems woefully out-of-touch.”

The bill dominated Tuesday afternoon’s session, spending around 6 hours before the body prior to its placement on the informal calendar. An amendment that would lower the increase to 2 cents a year and require the Department of Transportation’s debts to drop below $500 million to trigger the hike remains in play.

Schatz also sponsored a constitutional amendment with a similar hike, putting it in the hands of Missouri voters in 2022 if it passes through both chambers. Similar attempts were proposed on the ballot in 2014 and 2018, but neither passed. This version has yet to see a hearing.