Schmitt brings in $1.7M in latest fundraising cycle

EXCLUSIVE — Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought in nearly $1.7 million, between his U.S. Senate campaign and PAC, in the latest fundraising cycle.

Schmitt ended the cycle with $1.27 million cash on hand in his campaign account, according to his fundraising report first shared with The Missouri Times. The Save Missouri Values PAC, which is supporting Schmitt in his bid for U.S. Senate reported more than $2.41 million cash on hand.

Schmitt raised about $457,000 this cycle; the PAC brought in more than $1.2 million.

“I believe the overwhelming support we have received in our campaign shows that Missourians want a proven conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate who will stand, fight, and win for the America First agenda,” Schmitt said.

Since launching his campaign, Schmitt has brought in more than $5 million between his campaign and PAC.

Monday is the federal reporting deadline for the 2021 fourth quarter.

Schmitt is one of several Republicans vying for the GOP nomination to replace Senator Roy Blunt in Washington, D.C. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are also running for the office.