Schatz raises $1.16M, with personal investment, in first 45 days of campaign

EXCLUSIVE — Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz raised more than $1.16 million, including a $1 million investment of his own money, during the first 45 days of his U.S. Senate campaign.

Schatz, a Republican, raised $1,168,165 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and reported more than $1.16 million cash on hand, according to reports first shared with The Missouri Times. He officially jumped into the race in mid-November.

“Missourians are sick of politicians who will say and do anything to win an election. Folks are ready for a straight-shooting, authentic leader with a record of results,” Schatz said. “While we entered the race later than the rest of the field, we have set the pace for the final stretch of the campaign.”

“I am thrilled with the support we have already received and even more encouraged by the support we will be announcing in coming weeks,” Schatz said.

There is no supporting PAC with fundraising numbers as of Monday, which is the federal reporting deadline.

An avid fisher and hunter, Schatz has risen in the Capitol from a state representative to president pro tem of the Missouri Senate where he’s carved out a reputation for being focused on infrastructure.

Last year, Schatz championed legislation increasing Missouri’s gas tax by 2.5 cents annually — bumping it up to 29.5 cents from 17 cents by 2025. The additional funds are earmarked for fixing Missouri’s roads and bridges.

Earlier Monday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt reported bringing in nearly $1.7 million, between his U.S. Senate campaign and PAC, in the latest fundraising cycle. He ended the cycle with $1.27 million cash on hand.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are also vying for the GOP nomination to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate.