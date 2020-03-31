Scott Faughn breaks down 2020 Senate races

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn broke down filing news Tuesday afternoon, the final day of candidate filing.

Aside from rumors Sen. Scott Sifton was going to run for a House seat and the possibility of Sen. Bob Onder jumping into the contest for lieutenant contest, Faughn broke down every state Senate race, ranking them in order of competitiveness.

Faughn predicted eight safe or uncontested Republican seats and five Democratic seats for a 22-8 GOP advantage with four extra competitive seats after everything is said and done.

“I think the race that everyone is going to pour everything into is the 15th senatorial district,” Faughn predicted, calling state Sen. Andrew Koenig and challenger state Rep. Deb Lavender “probably two of the very hardest working legislators” in the Capitol.

Check out the full 2020 Senate tipsheet here.