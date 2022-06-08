Seitz announces re-election campaign kickoff rally

Branson – Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, today announced that he plans to hold a re-election campaign kickoff rally on June 26, 2022 at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters. The rally, which is being described as “unlike any other” will feature live-entertainment, special guest speakers, statewide candidates and more.

“When we have a campaign rally in Branson, it is unlike any other rally you will see across the state,” said Seitz. “Not only is this a time to get people fired up for the re-election campaign, I want to showcase some of the great live-entertainment that Branson has to offer. I’m excited to be joined by local elected officials, colleagues of mine from across the state and candidates for other races as we get people ready to get out and vote in August and November.”

The event will also feature a unique opportunity for the Hispanic community in Branson to attend a pre-rally that will feature an interpreter.

“Our growing Hispanic community here in Branson is deeply important to our city and the surrounding area,” said Seitz. “I want Spanish speakers in our community to know that they have someone representing them in Jefferson City, which is why we wanted to present this opportunity for them to come and hear my vision for our area translated into their native tongue, as well as give them the opportunity to ask questions and get involved in the political process. It is my hope that events like this will stop being unique and start being the norm as we work to make sure everyone in our community has a voice.”

The rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Spanish-translation portion lasting from 5:30-6 p.m. and the main rally running from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and all are invited to attend.