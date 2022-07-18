JB PAC supporting Justin Brown with big ad buy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — JB PAC the political action committee supporting the re-election campaign of State Senator Justin Brown, just made their first big election buy, totaling $120,000 of television time for the next two weeks.

The ad discusses education, immigration issues, and the need to “protect our classrooms and our borders”. It also touts his endorsement by the Missouri Farm Bureau and the NRA.

JB PAC was formed in January of 2021 to support Senator Brown and the current treasurer is Melissa Largent. As of June 30th, the PAC had over $170,000 on hand to support his re-election.

Brown, a Missouri State Senator for District 16, finishes his first term at the end of this year and has been running a robust re-election effort.

“I want the citizens of Camden, Crawford, Dent, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties to know I am a staunch conservative that will fight to protect life and ensure your constitutional rights. I will make it my priority to reduce burdensome regulations and make it easier to conduct business in Missouri. I work hard from dusk until dawn to ensure my farm is operating at maximum capacity and I will bring that same work ethic to the Missouri Senate. I would be honored to serve the citizens of the 16th District.” Brown said.

His opponent is Rep. Suzy Pollock of Laclede County. JB PAC also sent out its first mail piece last week to attack Rep. Pollock’s record on supporting law enforcement.

The ad will continue to play through the primary, and JB PAC says they will continue to enhance the ad, and others if needed in the future.