St. Louis mayor announces retirement

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will not be running for another term.

Krewson said the decision was a choice to look to the future of the city.

“After a lot of thinking and a lot of discussion with my family, I decided to retire in April and not run for re-election this coming Monday,” Krewson said Wednesday. “I’m proud of what we accomplished, but elections are about the future. I know that in St. Louis we have the talent and the heart to build a better St. Louis.”

Krewson was elected in 2017 as the city’s first female mayor. She previously served as alderwoman for the city beginning in 1997. Major focuses during her time in office have been violent crime and homelessness in the community.

Krewson said she planned to serve out her term, which ends in April.

The announcement follows a major change to mayoral election proceedings in St. Louis with the passage of Prop D this year. Prop D allows for voting in the primary election to decide the top two candidates, no matter party affiliation. Meaning, it will be possible for two Democrats or two Republicans to run against one another in the general election. Krewson said the new rule did not affect her decision.

St. Louis City Treasurer Tisharua Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer have filed for next year’s election. Monday is the deadline for candidates to file.

“To any supporter of Mayor Krewson, know that I will be working over the coming months to earn your vote and earn your support,” Jones said in a statement. “Every person in St. Louis is on my mind when I craft policy and when I go to work every day, and you are no different. I thank the mayor for her service to our city and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The general municipal election in St. Louis is slated for the first Tuesday after the first Monday in April.