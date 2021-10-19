 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Jefferson City

Capitol Briefs: Jefferson City earns high marks on emerging housing market index

By Cameron Gerber on October 19, 2021
  

Jefferson City ranked No. 5 on the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com Fall 2021 Emerging Housing Markets Index, placing the capital city among the top locations in the country. 

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing boom, according to the report, with remote work opportunities and higher housing costs driving home buyers into urban and rural areas alike. Jefferson City’s ranking has increased throughout the year: The April index placed Jefferson City at No. 52, while it came in at No. 12 in July

Jefferson City ranked below Elkhart, Indiana; Rapid City, South Dakota; Topeka, Kansas; and Raleigh, North Carolina. 

  • The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which crosses between Arkansas and Missouri, ranked No. 35 in the fall index. 
  • Columbia ranked No. 50 on the list this time, outdoing larger communities including Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. 
  • The quarterly index evaluates housing markets in communities across the country based on real estate data and economic statistics.
More from Capitol BriefsMore posts in Capitol Briefs »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from Central MissouriMore posts in Central Missouri »
More from CoronavirusMore posts in Coronavirus »
More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from HousingMore posts in Housing »
More from Humanities and Emerging IssuesMore posts in Humanities and Emerging Issues »
More from Jefferson CityMore posts in Jefferson City »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Public Safety and HealthMore posts in Public Safety and Health »