State Senator Denny Hoskins announces his candidacy for Secretary of State

State Senator Denny Hoskins has announced his candidacy to be Missouri’s 41st Secretary of State, replacing current Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for Governor in 2024.

“I am humbled and honored to announce I am running for Secretary of State. This is not something we take lightly, we have had a lot of prayer and support, but it is very exciting and we are all excited,” Hoskins said.

Many were out in support tonight at his campaign launch, including State Senator Rick Brattin and former Senator David Pierce.

“It’s great to know you have someone who wants to be Secretary of State that is going to fight to persevere the freedom and rights that were won 79 years ago to this day,” Brattin said.

Hoskins, who hinted about running for statewide office during the 2023 legislative session, has already raised over $200,000 between his PAC and candidate committee.

“I’m going to continue to do what is right, even when it is not the easy thing to do,” Hoskins stated. “As your state Senator I have proven I will stand up and fight for your faith, family, and freedoms in the past, and with your support I want to continue the fight for your faith, family, and freedoms in the future as your next Missouri Secretary of State.”

However, Hoskins is not alone in this race, former State Representative and current Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller also plans to cast his name on the 2024 ballot. Schoeller, who won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State in 2012, but lost the general election, has also already started raising money for his campaign. Schoeller has over $28,000 to his name as of the last quarter.

Other big names such as President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, and current Greene County Commissioner John C. Russell may both also cast their bid into this election .

Senator Hoskins was born in Jefferson City and raised in a small rural town. Upon graduating from Fatima High School in Westphalia, Missouri, Senator Hoskins attended Central Missouri State University on Missouri Boys’ State and Regent’s scholarships. He graduated Cum Laude with a BSBA in Accounting and currently is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Senator Hoskins also served in the Missouri Army National Guard in Independence, MO where he received an honorable discharge in 2000.