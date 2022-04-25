What’s next for Secretary Ashcroft?

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is not going to run for re-election, he said this weekend — but he stopped short of announcing a bid for another office.

Ashcroft, the Republican statewide official, discussed what’s next during Sunday’s episode of “This Week in Missouri Politics.” He’s been considered to be a potential candidate for governor in 2024.

“I’m not going to run for re-election of secretary of state,” Ashcroft said. “I think it’s good to have new blood. I don’t want to start thinking this is my place as opposed to the people’s place.”

He added it wasn’t time to announce a new venture with the high-profile election to replace Senator Roy Blunt later this year.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to announce it, and making a decision is very different than the time from when you make an announcement,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft reported more than $537,000 cash on hand in the latest round of filings after bringing in nearly $222,000 this cycle.

The Liberty PAC, which supports Ashcroft, has more than $944,000 cash on hand.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who has already announced a gubernatorial bid, ended the latest quarter with more than $467,000 cash on hand after bringing in more than $585,000 this cycle.

The American Dream PAC, which supports Kehoe, reported more than $973,000 cash on hand.

Kehoe announced his candidacy last year.

Watch more of Ashcroft’s interview on “This Week in Missouri Politics” here.