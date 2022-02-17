Opinion: Statute of limitations reform is a must for Missouri

It’s no secret that Missouri is a haven of economic opportunity. We have a conservative state government that supports small businesses and family farms, rejects tax hikes, and promotes economic development. This is why citizens from larger liberal states are leaving and coming to the Midwest to find better costs of living. However, there is one key component that makes business leaders do a double-take when considering growth into Missouri: statutes of limitations relating to personal injury.

Missouri’s personal injury statutes of limitations are considered one of the worst in the entire U.S. We are repeatedly ranked between 44th and 49th by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform. We continue to be listed as a “Judicial Hellhole” by the American Tort Reform Foundation. It’s well known by the lawyer class that personal injury lawsuits in Missouri stretch on for ages as vital evidence is lost to time. When a verdict is finally reached, it’s usually challenged for this very reason, and the process starts all over again. If Missouri hopes to capitalize on its economic advantages, it needs to reform its statutes of limitations policies — and that’s just what one piece of legislation is trying to do.

Thankfully, SB 631 and HB 2206 aim to reign in the state’s excessive timeframe for filing personal injury lawsuits from five years to two years. The reasoning? Justice should be swift; it is important for judges and juries to be privy to solid evidence — evidence that over the course of five years is often diminished or lost completely. If these bills were to pass, it would bring Missouri into alignment with 45 other states with similar timeframes.

This is a long-awaited chance to update Missouri’s legal system to reflect 21st-century demands. This current timeframe of five years hasn’t been amended since 1939. While such a gap may have been necessary for travel and communications in the mid-20th century, our modern technologies render such a lengthy time to be costly and inefficient.

Missouri is an example of state governance done well in many ways. But there is ample room for improvement in our legal system. If this legislation is successful, Missouri will improve not only its image within the business community but its ability to deliver timely justice for real victims.