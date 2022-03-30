Taylor Burks releases slate of county endorsements

Taylor Burks, a congressional candidate in the 4th district, unveiled nearly two dozen local endorsements Wednesday.
The endorsements include Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow, Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham, and former state Rep. Jack Bondon.
“The support we’ve seen across the state from voters and local leaders has been a huge blessing to this campaign,” Burks said. “Building relationships with elected officials and public servants is incredibly important for making sure our state gets the real help it needs from Congress so we can grow our businesses and families.”
“Missourians across the state are looking for leaders in Congress who will stand up to the Democrats’ socialist policies and fight for our values,” he continued. “With these partnerships, we will do just that.
Aside from Bondon, Cunningham, and Turnbow, Burks’ newest endorsements included:
- Former Cass County Associate Commissioner Bill Cook
- Cooper County Recorder of Deeds Georgia Esser
- Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms
- Former Boone County Public Administrator Cathy Richards
- Former Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough
- Randolph County Assessor Kevin Stone
- Randolph County Treasurer Penny Henry
- Randolph County Associate Commissioner John Tracey
- Randolph County Coroner Sid Conklin
- Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger
- Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer
- Saline County Collector Cindi Sims
- Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman
- Former Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore
- Benton County Associate Commissioner Larry Berry
- Vernon County Presiding Commissioner Joe Hardin
- Vernon County Associate Commissioner Cindy Thompson
- Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher
Missouri’s 4th congressional district — as it stands now — is a large and diverse expanse of the state, from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes both Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate.
Other GOP candidates for the seat include former news anchor Mark Alford, Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, retired Navy SEAL captain Bill Irwin, and state Rep. Sara Walsh.