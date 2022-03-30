Taylor Burks releases slate of county endorsements

Taylor Burks, a congressional candidate in the 4th district, unveiled nearly two dozen local endorsements Wednesday.

The endorsements include Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow, Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham, and former state Rep. Jack Bondon.

“The support we’ve seen across the state from voters and local leaders has been a huge blessing to this campaign,” Burks said. “Building relationships with elected officials and public servants is incredibly important for making sure our state gets the real help it needs from Congress so we can grow our businesses and families.”

“Missourians across the state are looking for leaders in Congress who will stand up to the Democrats’ socialist policies and fight for our values,” he continued. “With these partnerships, we will do just that.

Aside from Bondon, Cunningham, and Turnbow, Burks’ newest endorsements included:

Former Cass County Associate Commissioner Bill Cook

Cooper County Recorder of Deeds Georgia Esser

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms

Former Boone County Public Administrator Cathy Richards

Former Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough

Randolph County Assessor Kevin Stone

Randolph County Treasurer Penny Henry

Randolph County Associate Commissioner John Tracey

Randolph County Coroner Sid Conklin

Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger

Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer

Saline County Collector Cindi Sims

Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman

Former Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore

Benton County Associate Commissioner Larry Berry

Vernon County Presiding Commissioner Joe Hardin

Vernon County Associate Commissioner Cindy Thompson

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher

Missouri’s 4th congressional district — as it stands now — is a large and diverse expanse of the state, from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes both Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate.

Other GOP candidates for the seat include former news anchor Mark Alford, Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, retired Navy SEAL captain Bill Irwin, and state Rep. Sara Walsh.