Eric Nowicki officially declares his candidacy for state representative

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.— Eric Nowicki, a St. Charles County resident, has announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative, for district 65. Eric attended Purdue University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science, and interned with then-U.S. Congressman Joe Donnelly and then-Senator Evan Bayh. It was these internships that peaked Eric’s interest in politics and the capacity for elected officials to help their constituency.

“I will focus on bringing Responsible Leadership to Jefferson City and prioritize solving everyday issues: the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, improving elderly care and increasing childcare access and assistance.” Said Nowicki.

Eric’s main priorities will be to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, work with utility companies to lower utility costs and increase elderly care and childcare assistance. These are all areas where the state government has the authority and ability to make a real difference.

“We all live in St. Charles County together – we shop at the same stores, eat at the same restaurants, and my kids will go to the same schools with your kids, your grand kids, your nieces and nephews. That is how personal this election is for me”, Said Nowicki. “Missouri is full of good, honest, hardworking people, and most of us are just trying to get through the day. To that end I believe government can play a positive role in our lives to make things a little better and we can work with government to form a more positive union.”

Eric has worked for his family’s plumbing manufacturing business since 2012 as an Account Manager responsible for building and maintaining relationships with wholesale and retail customers across the country. He has a wife, Katie, who he met while studying at Purdue. The couple moved to St. Peters, Missouri in 2015 and have two boys, 3 year old Eli and 9 month old Jay

You can learn more about Eric by visiting www.nowickiforrep.com

If you wish to get involved with the campaign you can email at nowickiforrep@gmail.com

You can follow the campaign on Facebook @NowickiForRep

You can follow Eric on Twitter @ericpnowicki

You can follow Eric on Instagram @ericpnowicki