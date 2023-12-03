Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Lauren Arthur. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146), Hannah Beers of Clout Public Affairs, Candidate for Missouri Attorney General Sarah Unsicker and Austin Petersen, Host of Wake Up America
This Week in Missouri Politics – December 3, 2023
