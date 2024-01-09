 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – January 9, 2024

By The Missouri Times on January 9, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined in studio by Jonathan Ratliff and online by Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. The gentleman talk about Luetkemeyer’s time in Congress, his retirement and who could replace him.

More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »