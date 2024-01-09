Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined in studio by Jonathan Ratliff and online by Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. The gentleman talk about Luetkemeyer’s time in Congress, his retirement and who could replace him.
TWMP Midweek Update – January 9, 2024
