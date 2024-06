TWMP Midweek Update – June 25, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Former Congressman Billy Long. Scott and Long discuss Trump as well as a few statewide elections and Long shares some stories from his time in Congress.

Timestamps:

Legal immigration: 4:30

Governors race: 6:20

Mayoral race: 8

Lincoln Hough: 10:10

Shane Schoeller: 11:05

Treasurer race: 14:45

Trump Verdict: 16:30

Bipartisanship: 22

Veterans: 24

Congressman Mark Alford: 28

State Senator Bill Eigel: 32