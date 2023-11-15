Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joind by special guest former Sen. Kevin Engler. Scott and Engler talk about upcoming bills, tax cuts and the 2024 elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – November 15, 2023
