TWMP Midweek Update – November 15, 2023

By The Missouri Times on November 15, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joind by special guest former Sen. Kevin Engler. Scott and Engler talk about upcoming bills, tax cuts and the 2024 elections.

