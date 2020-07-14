What bills did the governor veto this year?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed nine bills into law on Tuesday, concluding signings from the 2020 legislative session. Of the bills that made it to the governor’s desk this year, two were vetoed.

Parson vetoed HB 1854, sponsored by Rep. Donna Pfautsch, and SB 718, sponsored by Sen. Bill White, on Tuesday.

HB 1854 would have made changes to political subdivisions, including prohibiting the state auditor from conducting performance audits during audits of a county office, allowing state employees to run for office if they were not part of the Merit or Uniform Classification and Pay Systems, and creating a “Missouri Local Expenditure Database” to track data on local government spending, among numerous other changes and provisions.

Parson said the bill was vetoed due to the number of items included in the language.

“There were multiple reasons on that bill,” Parson said. “I think it had 37 provisions in it, so there were multiple reasons we vetoed it. General Counsel went through it and the veto letter has seven or eight things in it, including multiple subjects there had never been hearings on.”

SB 718 included various provisions on military service members and families, including establishing November as Military Family Month, creating a program to assist military families looking for legal counsel, the inclusion of surviving spouses in the merit system, increase protections for children in military families, and more.

Parson signed a total of nine bills on Tuesday to conclude the passage of 2020 bills. Bills signed include one allowing motorcycle riders over the age of 26 to ride without a helmet, one establishing the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act,” and one expanding the definition of a service animal.

Other bills passed into law this week include one expanding protections for rape victims in Missouri and another making changes to the state’s foster care system.

“This year’s legislative session was very challenging for obvious reasons,” Parson said in a statement. “However, the General Assembly pushed through these challenges and continued to work for the people of Missouri. We appreciate their efforts to get several important pieces of legislation across the finish line despite the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19.”

Parson signed 42 bills this year, including 19 appropriations bills.