1st medical marijuana sales to patients in Missouri take place today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first legal sales of medical marijuana in Missouri have occurred between a Missouri-licensed dispensary and qualified patients and caregivers.

“Missouri patients have always been our north star as we work to implement the state’s medical marijuana program,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We greatly appreciate how hard everyone has worked so that patients can begin accessing a safe and well-regulated program.”

Missouri has had one of the fastest implementations of a medical marijuana program in the United States.

With 192 dispensaries licensed, DHSS expects most to be open by the end of the year.

“A tremendous amount of work has occurred by the licensed facilities and our team to get us to this point, and we continue to hear from more facilities that they are ready or almost ready for their commencement inspection,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “We look forward to seeing these facilities open their doors to serve patients and caregivers.”

DHSS updates its interactive facility map daily to show which dispensaries have been approved to operate. The entire list of licensed facilities can be found here.

More information about the program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.