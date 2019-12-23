Ryan Jones jumps into HD 115 race

With a mantra of more opportunities for Missourians, Jefferson County resident Ryan Jones has launched a campaign for HD 115.

Jones, who formerly worked for Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Missouri, is making a bid for the seat held by Republican Rep. Elaine Gannon since 2013. Gannon is prevented from running again due to term limits.

“I like Jefferson County a lot. I’ve always wanted to do something greater as far as in the political realm and get people more options,” Jones, a Republican, told The Missouri Times. “I’ve always wanted to stick up for the people who didn’t necessarily have a voice and would be silenced by the majority through fines or taxes or regulations and overburdens.”

One other Republican candidate is in contention for the district south of St. Louis: Cyndi Buccheit-Courtway, who works at Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

Jones worked for AFP until earlier this year and is now employed with United Access, a company that provides specialized vehicles for veterans and other individuals with disabilities. Jones also has a background in business.

Jones said he has a particular interest in issues that have impacted his family, such as education and the foster care system. (His mother was a social worker for several years.) Additionally, Jones said he is anti-abortion and would fight for lower taxes and less government spending if elected.

He is a graduate of Jefferson College and the University of Missouri, where he holds a degree in political science.

Jones reported having $1,000 cash on hand as of the latest quarterly filing. Buchheit-Courtway reported having more than $1,468.