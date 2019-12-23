Ryan Jones jumps into HD 115 race

With a mantra of more opportunities for Missourians, Jefferson County resident Ryan Jones has launched a campaign for HD 115.
Jones, who formerly worked for Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Missouri, is making a bid for the seat held by Republican Rep. Elaine Gannon since 2013. Gannon is prevented from running again due to term limits.
“I like Jefferson County a lot. I’ve always wanted to do something greater as far as in the political realm and get people more options,” Jones, a Republican, told The Missouri Times. “I’ve always wanted to stick up for the people who didn’t necessarily have a voice and would be silenced by the majority through fines or taxes or regulations and overburdens.”
One other Republican candidate is in contention for the district south of St. Louis: Cyndi Buccheit-Courtway, who works at Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Jones worked for AFP until earlier this year and is now employed with United Access, a company that provides specialized vehicles for veterans and other individuals with disabilities. Jones also has a background in business.
Jones said he has a particular interest in issues that have impacted his family, such as education and the foster care system. (His mother was a social worker for several years.) Additionally, Jones said he is anti-abortion and would fight for lower taxes and less government spending if elected.
He is a graduate of Jefferson College and the University of Missouri, where he holds a degree in political science.
Jones reported having $1,000 cash on hand as of the latest quarterly filing. Buchheit-Courtway reported having more than $1,468.
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.