Ethan Todd joining Capitol City Research as vice president, senior partner

Beginning the first of the new year, Ethan Todd is taking a new role with Capitol City Research as a full-time vice president and senior partner.

Todd has worked at the political, legal, and corporate research firm as a contractor since its inception in 2014. And he’s served as vice president of The Barklage Company political consulting firm in St. Louis — a position he will be leaving as he takes on his new role at Capitol City Research.

“I am very proud of the growth Capitol City Research has had since 2014 and look forward to the opportunity to continue providing top-notch research for our clients,” Todd said. “I am very grateful to Willis Jones of Capitol City Research and David Barklage of The Barklage Company for all of the support, leadership, and mentoring they have provided over the past five years.”

Capitol City Research in Jefferson City was founded in 2014 by Willis Jones. It has provided services for campaigns, political action committees, corporations, and law firms in nearly 30 states and boasted a 73 percent win rate for its clients in the 2018 campaign cycle.

“Ethan was my first hire when I started Capitol City Research. Since bringing him on in 2014, he has helped grow the company 10-fold and has been a critical part of continuing to produce a quality product at a great price for our clients coast-to-coast,” Jones, Capitol City Research’s president and managing partner, said.

Todd is a graduate of the University of Missouri and lives in St. Louis with his wife and children. He sits on the advisory board for the Show-Me Institute.

Additionally, Todd was named one of the “50 Political Pros You Need to Know” by The Missouri Times in 2017. He’s also been included in the St. Louis Business Journal’s “30 Under 30 Class of 2019” and the Fall 2019 Cohort of Emerging Leaders by FOCUS St. Louis.

“Ethan is a rare talent with years of experience making him a national rising star in the industry,” said David Barklage. “He’s deeply analytical and exceptionally skilled at thinking outside of the box on complex issues. Willis and Ethan have built Capitol City Research into one of the best political research operations in the nation. I expect it to be operating in every state in the nation within two years.”