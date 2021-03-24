AG Schmitt: A timeline of his career

Attorney General Eric Schmitt officially threw his hat into the race for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat after weeks of speculation Wednesday. The office would be the latest in a varied political career for the Republican.

“I am fighting every day to protect and defend our constitution in my service to Missourians as their attorney general,” Schmitt said in a statement. “In the U.S. Senate, I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history.”

Here’s a look at Schmitt’s career so far, from legislator to executive.

Attorney general: 2019-present

Schmitt was appointed attorney general by Gov. Mike Parson after his predecessor Josh Hawley won his bid for the U.S. Senate. His tenure began in January 2019.

Schmitt won his bid for a full term in November, overtaking his Democratic opponent with nearly 60 percent of the vote, part of a Republican sweep among statewide offices.

During his time in office, Schmitt has championed an effort to work through Missouri’s extensive rape kit backlog and cracked down on human trafficking in Missouri.

Schmitt has also been critical of the fledgling Biden administration, leveling a pair of lawsuits against the new president, backing election challenges, and joining coalitions in calling on the administration to reverse orders. He also sued the Chinese government last year, accusing it of suppressing information on the COVID-19 pandemic, and leveled an antitrust suit against Google.

State treasurer: 2017-2019

Facing term limits in the Senate, Schmitt ran for state treasurer in 2016, handily securing his first statewide position. His office passed to current Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick amid the shakeup in the executive branch in 2018.

Missouri Senate: 2009-2017

After a career as an attorney and a stint as alderman for Glendale, Schmitt ran for what was then the SD 15 seat in 2008 and won by 10 points. He was unopposed in his 2012 re-election bid.

During his tenure in the upper chamber, Schmitt was known for championing a bill lowering the amount of money the state could generate from traffic tickets and other violations, a response to the events of Ferguson in 2015.