Ted Cruz endorses Burlison in congressional bid

Texas Senator Ted Cruz endorsed Sen. Eric Burlison in his bid for Missouri’s 7th congressional district this week.

“For Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District, I am proud to offer my endorsement and support to Eric Burlison, and I am asking you to join me in supporting him,” Cruz, a 2016 Republican presidential contender, said in an email to supporters Tuesday. “Eric will take on the DC swamp and fight for our conservative values.”

Burlison has also nabbed endorsements from the House Freedom Fund and Club for Growth.

A member of the Senate Conservative Caucus, Burlison represents SD 20 which encompasses Christian and Greene counties. He leads the Small Business and Industry Committee and serves as vice-chairman of the Professional Registration Committee.

“There is no conservative in Washington more dedicated to fighting Joe Biden’s liberal agenda than Senator Ted Cruz, and I am proud to have his support,” Burlison said. “As a Missouri legislator, I have held the line for conservative values in the same way Ted Cruz does in the Senate. I have done my duty on the state level, but since Democrats have taken over the House, they are clearly not afraid to go after our freedoms. We need solid conservatives in Congress to shoot down their socialist agenda, and I have a proven record of doing just that.”

Burlison is one of a handful of Republicans who are vying for the 7th congressional district after Congressman Billy Long jumped into the U.S. Senate. Former state Sen. Jay Wasson and Sen. Mike Moon are vying for Long’s seat as well.

In a previous interview with The Missouri Times, Burlison described the 7th district as one that seeks help from the government as a last resort, pointing to neighbors helping each other in the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin tornado as an example. Nestled in the southwest corner of Missouri, the district includes Springfield and Branson and is the seat formerly held by outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.