Capitol Briefs: House approves family farm legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House approved a bill proponents say would protect farms and ranches from government overreach Thursday morning.

“This common-sense, pro-family farm legislation is a proactive approach that will protect our farmers and ranchers as other states continue to pass harmful legislation to dictate how Missouri agriculture products are produced,” sponsor Rep. Kent Haden said.

Haden’s bill would prevent other states and outside organizations from gaining access to agricultural facilities without legal authority. Farmers or producers would be allowed to authorize other agencies to inspect their operations for various reasons.

Under the bill, evidence obtained from inspecting a facility without authorization could not be used in court.

The bill was backed by various agricultural groups, including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, and the Missouri Federation of Animal Owners.

The bill was perfected earlier this week; some legislators voiced concerns about possible loopholes and unregulated pollution for those operating out of their homes.

The bill will go on to the Senate for consideration. A version in the upper chamber is sponsored by Sen. Jeanie Riddle.