 Press "Enter" to skip to content
farm, agriculture

Capitol Briefs: House approves family farm legislation 

By Cameron Gerber on February 11, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House approved a bill proponents say would protect farms and ranches from government overreach Thursday morning.

“This common-sense, pro-family farm legislation is a proactive approach that will protect our farmers and ranchers as other states continue to pass harmful legislation to dictate how Missouri agriculture products are produced,” sponsor Rep. Kent Haden said. 

  • Haden’s bill would prevent other states and outside organizations from gaining access to agricultural facilities without legal authority. Farmers or producers would be allowed to authorize other agencies to inspect their operations for various reasons. 
  • Under the bill, evidence obtained from inspecting a facility without authorization could not be used in court. 
  • The bill was backed by various agricultural groups, including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, and the Missouri Federation of Animal Owners.
  • The bill was perfected earlier this week; some legislators voiced concerns about possible loopholes and unregulated pollution for those operating out of their homes. 

The bill will go on to the Senate for consideration. A version in the upper chamber is sponsored by Sen. Jeanie Riddle.

More from Boards and CommissionsMore posts in Boards and Commissions »
More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from Capitol BriefsMore posts in Capitol Briefs »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from Conservation and AgricultureMore posts in Conservation and Agriculture »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from LegalMore posts in Legal »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from PolicyMore posts in Policy »