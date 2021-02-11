Capitol Briefs: Parson signs renters assistance bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed the first bill of the session into law this week, providing more than $324 million to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The program was passed by Congress in December. Its passage allowed funding for state and local governments in the face of COVID-19. The supplemental budget bill from House Budget Chair Rep. Cody Smith was approved by leadership in both chambers Wednesday. Parson praised the legislature for moving quickly to get it to his desk.

“HB 16 will provide much-needed assistance to tenants and landlords across the state. COVID-19’s economic impacts have created hard times for many Missourians, and we are happy to provide this immediate relief,” Parson said. “I applaud the work of the General Assembly, House Budget Chair Cody Smith, and Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman for their work in getting this legislation across the finish line for the people of Missouri.”

The ERAP includes 12 months of assistance for utility and rental arrears, as well as forward rental and utility forward assistance. Sewer, water, gas, electricity, and trash removal are covered by the program.

The fund will be administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission .

The program is open for both renters and landlords to apply for.

Other budget items, including Parson’s recommendation for funding the state’s expanded Medicaid program, have yet to move through the lower chamber.