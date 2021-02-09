Capitol Briefs: House perfects agricultural bills

The Missouri House perfected a pair of agricultural bills during Tuesday morning’s session.

HB 153 from Rep. Don Rone would require the Department of Revenue (DOR) to allow multiple farm vehicles to be placed on the same registration renewal schedule.

Rep. Tracy McCreery spoke in favor of the bill, saying the new regulation would help streamline the process for Missouri’s agricultural workers.

HB 574 was also perfected Tuesday morning; Rep. Kent Haden’s bill would only allow representatives from the state and federal Department of Agriculture, county authorities, or any other entity with regulatory authority to inspect agricultural facilities.

McCreery offered an amendment to include the Highway Patrol and municipal police department to the list of regulatory entities, but her amendment was voted down.

Other legislators voiced concerns about possible unregulated pollution and loopholes for those operating out of their own homes.