Capitol Briefs: Supplemental budget bill moves on to governor’s desk

Leadership in both chambers of the Missouri Legislature signed HB 16, a supplemental budget bill from House Budget Chair Rep. Cody Smith, Tuesday.

The bill allocates funds to the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Public Safety to assist landlords and renters reeling from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allocation totaled more than $324 million.

Both Speaker Rob Vescovo and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz signed off on the appropriation Tuesday, sending it on to the governor’s desk for final approval.

The bill was truly agreed and finally passed by the Senate Monday.

The House passed the bill unanimously the last week of January.

Other budget items, including Gov. Mike Parson’s recommendation for funding the state’s expanded Medicaid program , have yet to move through the lower chamber.