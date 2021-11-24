Environment Missouri highlights why we should show gratitude for bees this Thanksgiving

Habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide use threaten the well-being of thousands of native bee species and the familiar honey bee. More than half of native bee species in North America are likely in decline and beekeepers last year reported losing 45.5 percent of their honey bee colonies, the second-highest annual loss rate on record. In addition to helping create bountiful harvests, bees are an important part of healthy ecosystems in Missouri due to the numerous species that rely on them for food and pollination.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in Missouri. We are thankful for the providers of our food on this holiday, including our urban and family farms, “said Rep. Emily Weber. “One thing that we don’t thank enough around Thanksgiving are the bees. Bees are essential pollinators for many of the foods we enjoy with our family and friends. In order to support our farmers, Missourians should continue the support of our pollinating population.”

Environment Missouri encouraged Missourians to plant native flowering plants in yards and gardens, skip pesticides wherever possible, consider purchasing organic foods, and urge decision-makers to go the extra mile to protect bees and pollinators.

The list of Thanksgiving-related foods that reach our table that are either fully or partially pollinated by bees (or have bee-pollinated ingredients) include: apples, pumpkins, cranberries, onions, Brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes, coffee, ice cream, and other dairy foods (cows eat alfalfa).

As we sip some mulled apple cider this year, we should mull over all that we can do to save the bees. Whether that’s planting pollinator habitat in the spring, a New Year’s resolution to reduce pesticide use starting in the winter, or calling our elected officials to take action at any time of year, we can address some of the hardest felt challenges bees are facing right here in Missouri.