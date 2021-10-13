Eric Burlison raises nearly $150K in first month of campaign

EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Eric Burlison raised nearly $150,000 in the past month since he announced his candidacy for Congress, his campaign said.

Burlison raised $147,536, the campaign said. He announced his candidacy for the 7th congressional district on Sept. 1.

Burlison was quickly endorsed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the House Freedom Fund, and Club for Growth. He is a member of the Senate Conservative Caucus and represents SD 20 encompassing Christian and Greene counties. He leads the Small Business and Industry Committee and serves as vice-chairman of the Professional Registration Committee.

“I am honored to have received an overwhelming amount of support from leaders who are dedicated to fighting for the conservative cause on a national scale, just as I have fought for it in the state of Missouri,” Burlison said. “This corner of the state is a stronghold for conservative values that D.C. liberals are trying to destroy every day, and the people who live and work in this district deserve a leader who will protect their freedoms at all cost.”

“With a strong fundraising operation right out of the gate and a great team behind me, I feel confident I am the right candidate for the job,” Burlison said.

Burlison faces primary challengers in Sen. Mike Moon (a fellow Conservative Caucus member), former Sen. Jay Wasson, and Dr. Sam Alexander, an emergency room physician with the Emergency Physicians of Springfield. Congressman Billy Long is running for U.S. Senate.

Wasson served multiple terms in the Missouri House and Senate, representing SD 20 in the upper chamber where he was known for his conservative leadership. An Ozarks native, he serves on the Missouri State University board of governors. Wasson is a former Nixa mayor.

Moon, whose Senate term is not up this cycle, represents SD 29 in Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone, and Taney counties. He’s the vice-chairman of the Small Business and Industry Committee and raises cattle in Lawrence County.

The filing deadline for the third quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.