Mike Moon launches congressional bid for 7th district

EXCLUSIVE — State Sen. Mike Moon has officially launched his congressional bid for the 7th district in southwest Missouri.

Moon, who raises cattle in Lawrence County, said his faith propelled him to jump into the open congressional race. In an exclusive interview with The Missouri Times ahead of his official announcement, Moon said he was concerned the “radical left” was attempting to squash conservative principles.

“I think we’re in the fight for our country to preserve our Christian values and to support and protect the Constitution,” Moon said. “I’m tired of seeing Republicans go to Washington and vote like Democrats.”

In his campaign ad, titled “Our Way,” Moon promised to uphold former President Donald Trump’s legacy of “draining the swamp” by defunding Planned Parenthood, fighting against critical race theory, and ensuring elections are secure. He has also said he’s concerned about federal spending — on both sides of the aisle.

“Southwest Missouri deserves a proven conservative with guts and grit and a record to show for it, someone who will go to Washington, D.C., and represent us — not the lobbyists, not the party bosses,” Moon said. “I love southwest Missouri, and I would never trade a day on the ranch for a cocktail hour in D.C.”

Additionally, Moon said he was concerned about the fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal and attacks. He said the war itself was “unconstitutional.”

“We were there, and we didn’t have a plan to get in and get out,” Moon said. “We stayed way too long. My heart hurts for the families who have loved ones who died, soldiers who committed their lives for the safety of Afghans. … I believe in bringing the troops home, but my goodness, Joe Biden, the way he executed this exodus from Afghanistan was done in the worst possible way.”

Moon also said would focus on ending regulatory burdens for farmers and processing plants, fight against “unnecessary shutdowns” brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure individuals get back to work instead of relying on government money.

Moon represents SD 29, which encompasses Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone, and Taney counties, in the Missouri Senate where he is the vice-chairman of the Small Business and Industry Committee. He also serves on the Gubernatorial Appointments, Professional Registration, and Ways and Means committees.

Prior to his term in the upper chamber, Moon served multiple terms in the House where he was named “Most Constitutional Legislator” by the Locke and Smith Foundation from 2017-2019. He also received a 100 percent rating from the Missouri Alliance for Freedom in 2014.

Moon is an alumnus of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield and Southwest Missouri State University. He spent nearly three decades in the marketing field for Mercy Hospital and serves as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and on mission committees at High Street Baptist Church.

Moon’s Senate term is not up this cycle, and he doesn’t plan to give up his seat to campaign. He is known to be a venerable campaigner.

CD 7 is left open after Congressman Billy Long decided to run for U.S. Senate. Nestled in the southwest corner of Missouri, the district includes Springfield and Branson and is the seat formerly held by outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.

Moon challenged Long for the congressional seat in 2010 and 2012, both times losing to Long.

Former state Sen. Jay Wasson has said he’s “actively considering” a bid for the 7th district. Former House Speaker Elijah Haahr has ruled out a campaign.