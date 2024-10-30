#F150CampaignTour in Saint Louis

Day 3 of the #F150CampaignTour started off visiting with not one, but two Murphys. Rep. Jim Murphy and his son senate veteran Jamey Murphy.

Jim has probably the easiest race of his career in the house, but we talked about Amendment 3 and got his and Jamey’s take on how it will impact the other races on the ballot.

I also got their predictions on how some of the races around the state will shake out. He is pretty confident about Gregory in SD15.

Then we visited the Big 550 KTRS studios for the Wendy and Frank Show. The marvelous Wendy Wiese is retiring after 40 years in radio, and it was really an honor to be a guest with her and Frank Cusamano in her final week on the air. You can listen to our conversation here.

From there we went to South County to one of the busiest early voting places in the state across from Grant’s Farm to see Senator Doug Beck.

He has been heading up the senate democrats campaign efforts around the state and gave us an update on their efforts and his prediction that Nurrenbern, Pereless, and Sauls sweep the competitive races Tuesday.

I also stopped in to visit with my old buddy Mark Reardon on 97.1 FM Talk. We discussed the crush of early voting all around the state, and how republicans can get on board and embrace it. We also talked the US Senate race and about the ultra competitive SD15 race in his neck of the woods. You can listen to the interview here.

We ended the day catching up with former Rep. David Gregory who is in a tight battle with Joe Pereless in SD15. He discussed his efforts to close out the campaign by hitting the doors.

He said nearly one in five doors have early voted, and feels quite confident about Tuesday.

Check in for day 4 where he visit The Leadbelt and southeast Missouri on the #F150CampaignTour brought to you by the Missouri Farm Bureau.