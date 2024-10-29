#F150CampaignTour in the Northland

We kicked off day 2 of the #F150CampaignTour visiting with Pete Mundo on KCMO. We talked all things Missouri politics including the ballot measures on Tuesday’s ballot.

The key discussion is how Republicans have been slow to take advantage of early voting. You can listen to the interview here:

We left the studio and traveled to the northland where former Rep. Jerry Nolte jumped in the truck. We talked about the ways his team is campaigning to early voters, and how he has always had to campaign to democrats and independents to win races.

He says he is spending the last week on doors, visiting early voting centers.

Then we caught up with Coach Brown where we discussed the healthy economic climate in the northland, and the growth pushing northward.

I also tried digging up some dirt on former Senator Ryan Silvey, but he ended up telling me a great story about how Ryan coming to speak to his government class inspired him to run for office.

After that Rep. Jamie Johnson hopped in the F-150 and we talked about her competitive race for re-election. She is very bullish on the chances for Amendment 3 especially in her district.

She also laid out some predictions that Reps. Nurrenbern and Sauls would make it across the finish line. We disagreed over sports betting. However, her son agrees with me (by the way we are right).

Our last visitor in the truck was Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern at the Glenstone recreation center where the line to vote was out the door, down the sidewalk and around the block. There was an hour and half wait at 10:45 AM.

She has been working the early voting line, and knew a surprising amount of folks in line just while I was watching. Maggie says that folks in the 17th are excited about voting Democrat, and told a Senator Ed Quick.

We ended the day at the KMOS studios on the campus of the University of Central Missouri where we taped our KMOS Election Special with Mike Mahoney, Dave Helling, Rep. Keri Ingle, and Stephanie Bell.

You can watch the special Thursday night on KMOS and the next day on You Tube.

Tomorrow we will be in St. Louis on the #F150CampaignTour brought to you by the Missouri Farm Bureau.