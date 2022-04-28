Galloway begins audit of Howell County

Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to contact Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Howell County in south central Missouri. The county received a rating of “good” in a state audit released in June 2019.

“These audits provide independent reviews of county government operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used appropriately and to recommend improvements that will better serve citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “If anyone in Howell County has feedback that may be helpful, I encourage them to reach out through my Whistleblower Hotline.”­­

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.