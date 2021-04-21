Galloway releases monthly reports on municipalities, special district financial information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 65 municipalities and 96 taxing districts were required to file by March 31 because their fiscal year ended on September 30. Of those entities, 131 filed financial reports timely.

This report also includes information on 25 municipalities and 15 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of March to the State Auditor’s Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.