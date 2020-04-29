How much Missouri counties can expect to receive in federal COVID-19 funding

Missouri is expected to receive more than $2 billion in federal money to combat the COVID-19 health crisis — with about 25 percent of those funds distributed among local governments.

The CARES Act Funding Working Group, led by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, met for the first time Tuesday to approve the money to be disbursed among counties and cities not within a county. Guidelines for the funds were established with the supplemental budget the governor signed earlier this month.

The state will receive $2,083,701,913 in federal relief money, according to data from the Treasurer’s Office. Additionally, Jackson County is slated to take in $122,669,998 and St. Louis County $173,481,106. St. Louis City should receive $35,263,562.

Among the state’s funds, local governments will divvy up 25 percent, amounting to $520,925,478. The first payments are expected to hit county bank accounts as soon as May 6, according to the bipartisan group.

Here’s a look at what counties should expect to receive:

Adair: $2,973,240

Andrew: $2,077,971

Atchison: $603,377

Audrain: $2,978,519

Barry: $4,198,764

Barton: $1,378,979

Bates: $1,897,298

Benton: $2,281,052

Bollinger: $1,423,443

Boone: $21,171,910

Buchanan: $10,249,541

Butler: $4,983,517

Caldwell: $1,058,226

Callaway: $5,249,247

Camden: $5,432,501

Cape Girardeau: $9,253,142

Carroll: $1,018,220

Carter: $701,808

Cass: $12,410,105

Cedar: $1,683,424

Chariton: $871,218

Christian: $10,393,962

Clark: $797,424

Clay: $29,323,887

Clinton: $2,391,802

Cole: $9,003,720

Cooper: $2,077,619

Crawford: $2,806,293

Dade: $887,056

Dallas: $1,980,126

Daviess: $971,175

Dekalb: $1,472,013

Dent: $1,827,024

Douglas: $1,546,864

Dunklin: $3,417,648

Franklin: $12,197,404

Gasconade: $1,725,307

Gentry: $770,909

Greene: $34,384,836

Grundy: $1,155,602

Harrison: $979,856

Henry: $1,119,702

Holt: $516,560

Howard: $1,173,317

Howell: $4,706,525

Iron: $1,187,865

Jasper: $14,234,196

Jefferson: $26,406,492

Johnson: $6,342,551

Knox: $464,470

Laclede: $4,191,021

Lafayette: $3,837,301

Lawrence: $4,499,807

Lewis: $1,146,920

Lincoln: $6,923,403

Linn: $1,398,454

Livingston: $1,786,431

McDonald: $2,679,236

Macon: $1,773,526

Madison: $1,418,164

Maries: $1,020,332

Marion: $3,347,138

Mercer: $424,346

Miller: $3,005,620

Mississippi: $1,546,277

Moniteau: $1,892,606

Monroe: $1,014,114

Montgomery: $1,355,163

Morgan: $2,419,959

New Madrid: $2,003,356

Newton: $6,832,245

Nodaway: $2,591,832

Oregon: $1,235,262

Osage: $1,597,311

Ozark: $1,076,293

Pemiscot: $1,854,242

Perry: $2,245,035

Pettis: $4,967,210

Phelps: $5,229,302

Pike: $2,147,190

Platte: $12,250,315

Polk: $3,771,719

Pulaski: $6,171,851

Putnam: $550,935

Ralls: $1,209,451

Randolph: $2,903,434

Ray: $2,700,471

Reynolds: $735,596

Ripley: $1,558,948

St. Charles: $47,165,202

St. Clair: $1,102,456

Ste. Genevieve: $2,099,323

St. Francois: $7,885,661

Saline: $2,670,320

Schuyler: $546,711

Scotland: $575,102

Scott: $4,491,008

Shannon: $958,035

Shelby: $695,707

Stoddard: $3,405,212

Stone: $3,748,607

Sullivan: $714,361

Taney: $6,561,471

Texas: $2,979,692

Vernon: $2,412,450

Warren: $4,182,339

Washington: $2,909,323

Wayne: $1,510,260

Webster: $4,644,932

Worth: $236,165

Wright: $2,145,665

