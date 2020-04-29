 Press "Enter" to skip to content

How much Missouri counties can expect to receive in federal COVID-19 funding

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on April 29, 2020
   

Missouri is expected to receive more than $2 billion in federal money to combat the COVID-19 health crisis — with about 25 percent of those funds distributed among local governments. 

The CARES Act Funding Working Group, led by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, met for the first time Tuesday to approve the money to be disbursed among counties and cities not within a county. Guidelines for the funds were established with the supplemental budget the governor signed earlier this month.  

The state will receive $2,083,701,913 in federal relief money, according to data from the Treasurer’s Office. Additionally, Jackson County is slated to take in $122,669,998 and St. Louis County $173,481,106. St. Louis City should receive $35,263,562.

Among the state’s funds, local governments will divvy up 25 percent, amounting to $520,925,478. The first payments are expected to hit county bank accounts as soon as May 6, according to the bipartisan group. 

Here’s a look at what counties should expect to receive: 

  • Adair: $2,973,240
  • Andrew: $2,077,971
  • Atchison: $603,377
  • Audrain: $2,978,519
  • Barry: $4,198,764
  • Barton: $1,378,979
  • Bates: $1,897,298
  • Benton: $2,281,052
  • Bollinger: $1,423,443
  • Boone: $21,171,910
  • Buchanan: $10,249,541
  • Butler: $4,983,517
  • Caldwell: $1,058,226
  • Callaway: $5,249,247
  • Camden: $5,432,501
  • Cape Girardeau: $9,253,142
  • Carroll: $1,018,220
  • Carter: $701,808
  • Cass: $12,410,105
  • Cedar: $1,683,424
  • Chariton: $871,218
  • Christian: $10,393,962
  • Clark: $797,424
  • Clay: $29,323,887
  • Clinton: $2,391,802
  • Cole: $9,003,720
  • Cooper: $2,077,619
  • Crawford: $2,806,293
  • Dade: $887,056
  • Dallas: $1,980,126
  • Daviess: $971,175
  • Dekalb: $1,472,013
  • Dent: $1,827,024
  • Douglas: $1,546,864
  • Dunklin: $3,417,648
  • Franklin: $12,197,404
  • Gasconade: $1,725,307
  • Gentry: $770,909
  • Greene: $34,384,836
  • Grundy: $1,155,602
  • Harrison: $979,856
  • Henry: $1,119,702
  • Holt: $516,560
  • Howard: $1,173,317
  • Howell: $4,706,525
  • Iron: $1,187,865
  • Jasper: $14,234,196
  • Jefferson: $26,406,492
  • Johnson: $6,342,551
  • Knox: $464,470
  • Laclede: $4,191,021
  • Lafayette: $3,837,301
  • Lawrence: $4,499,807
  • Lewis: $1,146,920
  • Lincoln: $6,923,403
  • Linn: $1,398,454
  • Livingston: $1,786,431
  • McDonald: $2,679,236
  • Macon: $1,773,526
  • Madison: $1,418,164
  • Maries: $1,020,332
  • Marion: $3,347,138
  • Mercer: $424,346
  • Miller: $3,005,620
  • Mississippi: $1,546,277
  • Moniteau: $1,892,606
  • Monroe: $1,014,114
  • Montgomery: $1,355,163
  • Morgan: $2,419,959
  • New Madrid: $2,003,356
  • Newton: $6,832,245
  • Nodaway: $2,591,832
  • Oregon: $1,235,262
  • Osage: $1,597,311
  • Ozark: $1,076,293
  • Pemiscot: $1,854,242
  • Perry: $2,245,035
  • Pettis: $4,967,210
  • Phelps: $5,229,302
  • Pike: $2,147,190
  • Platte: $12,250,315
  • Polk: $3,771,719
  • Pulaski: $6,171,851
  • Putnam: $550,935
  • Ralls: $1,209,451
  • Randolph: $2,903,434
  • Ray: $2,700,471
  • Reynolds: $735,596
  • Ripley: $1,558,948
  • St. Charles: $47,165,202
  • St. Clair: $1,102,456
  • Ste. Genevieve: $2,099,323
  • St. Francois: $7,885,661
  • Saline: $2,670,320
  • Schuyler: $546,711
  • Scotland: $575,102
  • Scott: $4,491,008
  • Shannon: $958,035
  • Shelby: $695,707
  • Stoddard: $3,405,212
  • Stone: $3,748,607
  • Sullivan: $714,361
  • Taney: $6,561,471
  • Texas: $2,979,692
  • Vernon: $2,412,450
  • Warren: $4,182,339
  • Washington: $2,909,323
  • Wayne: $1,510,260
  • Webster: $4,644,932
  • Worth: $236,165
  • Wright: $2,145,665

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.

More from BudgetMore posts in Budget »
More from CoronavirusMore posts in Coronavirus »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TreasurerMore posts in Treasurer »
More from WashingtonMore posts in Washington »