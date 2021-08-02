Jon Doolittle tapped to lead Missouri Hospital Association

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a national search, Jon Doolittle has been named the next president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA).

Doolittle will serve as MHA’s sixth president beginning in October. He will replace outgoing President Herb Kuhn who will retire after serving in the role since 2009.

“The opportunity to bring someone who has such wide-ranging health care experiences, combined with a true passion for the mission and people in Missouri’s hospitals, made Jon the obvious choice for this role,” Charlie Shields, chair of the MHA Search Committee and president of Truman Medical Centers, said. “We couldn’t be more pleased and are confident that he will take this outstanding and respected association to new levels of accomplishment.”

Doolittle has served as president of Mosaic Medical Center—Albany in the northwest part of the state since 2009. He also chairs the MHA Board of Trustees and is active with the Hospital Industry Data Institute, the Healthcare Services Group-Missouri Hospital Plan Board, and the Conception Seminary College Board of Regents.

He previously worked for the Cerner Corporation in several roles, including managing its $1 billion bid to serve the English National Health Service in the South of England as its electronic records supplier.

He also serves on the Missouri Health Connection Board, Excellence in Missouri Foundation Board, and several other advisory committees.

Doolittle is a graduate of Harvard University and received a master’s degree in health care leadership and management from the University of Texas.

Kuhn served in several different roles for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), including as deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicare Management, before taking his position with MHA.

MHA is a not-for-profit association representing 141 of the state’s hospitals, offering advocacy for its members as well as educational programs on current health care issues.