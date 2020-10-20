Judicial Conference of Missouri honors Veit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Representative Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville, was recognized by the Judicial Conference of Missouri at an annual ceremony honoring exemplary service to the people of Missouri. The ceremony was held Thursday morning, September 17 as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, which was held virtually.

In announcing the award, Chief Justice George W. Draper III recognized Veit for his commitment to public service and the relationship between the legislative and judicial branches of government. Veit’s significant contributions to the advancement of the administration of justice in Missouri include his work on legislation related to juror compensation and his service as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.