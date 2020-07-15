 Press "Enter" to skip to content

July 2020 quarterly filings: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 15, 2020
  

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle              
Yarberry for State SenatorBillYarberryState Senator1245.55480049003654.453654.4548004800
Friends For Paul FitzwaterPaulFitzwaterState Senator12292.76000230000
Elect Bill WhiteWilliamWhiteState Senator30952.060420352527.527873.10195000
Mark Bliss for SenateMarkBlissState Senator05656565600
Missourians For Mike CierpiotMikeCierpiotState Senator56102.491000112935.843999.5151448.7400
Friends For Tim RemoleTimRemoleState Senator4264.130879565.512495.3800
Rucker For MissouriMartinRucker I IState Senator3575.42010276.9406660.6200
Friends Of Michele KratkyMicheleKratkyState Senator7528.5900159591.800
Team Justin BrownJustinBrownState Senator49864.99500488527.541167.02433812.4100
Citizens For SpencerBryanSpencerState Senator31267.63125128131204185.8200
Missourians For O'LaughlinCindyO'LaughlinState Senator64410.39100359501141.0611569.050126028.39
Citizens to Elect Angela Mosley, LLCAngelaMosleyState Senator5653.997931.4112158.412900.554058.0100
Elect Raymond KinneyRaymondKinneyState Senator758.973332.863332.862573.892573.8900
Razer For MissouriGregRazerState Senator102422.7344460153991.1732619.3475939.7400
Friends Of Michael BernskoetterMikeBernskoetterState Senator162623.98100044976.451488.4857889.0300
Committee to Elect Jeremiah ChurchJeremiahChurchState Senator1591.531439.531591.530000
Friends Of Sandy CrawfordSandy CrawfordState Senator244531.150035714.953152.7624814.6700
Citizens for David MartinDavidMartinState Senator448.38101145120.59626.6200
Missourians To Elect LoveWarrenLoveState Senator4476.6712060101.4816048994.2604500
Committee To Elect Pierson JrTommiePierson State Senator70236.972708184243.5110996.7543949.61030.92
Michael R. Brown For State SenateMichael BrownState Senator0000000
Citizens For HoskinsDennyHoskinsState Senator115845.281550256821.2517140.55188954.1800
KarlaEslingerForSenate.comKarlaEslingerState Senator159010.9516651.116651.112363.4712363.470150000
The Good Folks For CooksonStephenCooksonState Senator82025.091142583839.1801814.09050000
VoteHaasWilliamHaasState Senator1326326325025000
Lavender For State SenateDebLavenderState Senator424671.53141843.28497053.6754372.24128964.3500
Citizens For SommerChrissySommerState Senator26548.5912.4981.621395.671818.8600
Win with O'ConnellDanielO'ConnellState Senator854.362319.482339.480000
Friends Of Kathy SwanKathySwanState Senator146444.2751176.09164822.1653388.12131259.632258320
Friends Of Andrew KoenigAndrewKoenigState Senator175214.0411485230068.596081.1266881.2400
Roberts For St LouisSteveRoberts State Senator83146.3736770272543.5947934.02194629.89072454.65
Committee To Elect Lauren ArthurLaurenArthurState Senator383710.6831002.58402866.3314090.7364237.3900
Baker For MissouriJudyBakerState Senator135182.817546716785723170.7441880.12741.56143.5
Friends Of Lincoln HoughLincoln HoughState Senator161902.516591.8113188.557647.1170451.3400
Friends Of Eric BurlisonEricBurlisonState Senator441437.581162.13164759.513090.5984323.5300
Friends Of Alan GreenAlanGreenState Senator9137.621300134504071.4812961.6900
Friends Of JusticeEddyJusticeState Senator103244.875900590038200.5738200.57060000
Eigel For MissouriWilliamEigelState Senator108325.1222300114366.87164097257.37040008.2
Citizens For RossRobertRossState Senator174664.4451317.01151639.729366.4863301.3600
Richard Orr for Missouri Senate District 23RichardOrrState Senator21062681536227555000
Bondon For MissouriJackBondonState Senator217888.4140518173655.0315343.9685936.2600
Tammy Harty for 33 District MO SenateTammyHartyState Senator33897045892.451166.983100.4800
jasonbeanforsenate.comJason BeanState Senator115514.786190015480937297.9839044.22-794.8227000
Rizzo For MissouriJohnRizzoState Senator185758.516250249288.43540.6772468.3500
David Lenihan for Senate.comDavidLenihanState Senator48406.68280817830116606.336174.32624556500
Citizens For Elaine GannonElaineGannonState Senator25742.9345806.856026.9723482.2837896.4300
Michelle Sherod for St. LouisMichelleSherodState Senator31153.7628964.68131271.2133846.7895115.24150035500
Mark Roden for Senate.comMarkRodenState Senator19525.29337503375014224.7114224.713000030000
Megan Green for St. LouisMeganGreenState Senator54121.451526.73101310.1120710.2542065.7107000
Luetkemeyer For SenateTonyLuetkemeyerState Senator320890.8611825327730.47680.3213687.500
WulffForMissouri.comEricWulffState Senator3446.013830383030030000
Mitten For MissouriGinaMittenState Senator55595.8893.585620.38723.495572.5900
Beck For MissouriDougBeckState Senator262828.8973280.9294831.9943295.8483818.9500
Friends Of Caleb RowdenCalebRowdenState Senator237262.3157106544741.8210241.8331118700
Brian Williams For MissouriBrianWilliamsState Senator146336.112045228113.532717.7973031.9800
Friends of David ColeDavidColeState Senator135320.6641854177763.5730023.0838717.34020000
Friends Of Jeff ShawanJeffShawanState Senator162796.467497.2404982.56117577.72231944.20267000
Van Kelly For MissouriVanKellyState Senator45489.2518919.35132213.7246162.7886418.60100000
Myers for MissouriRyanMyersState Senator3999.995959.78411.051726.822524.71368.35418.35
Friends Of Holly RehderHollyRehderState Senator60478.5229535.06159107.48168018.68286018.600
