July 2020 quarterly filings: Senate

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Yarberry for State Senator
|Bill
|Yarberry
|State Senator
|1245.55
|4800
|4900
|3654.45
|3654.45
|4800
|4800
|Friends For Paul Fitzwater
|Paul
|Fitzwater
|State Senator
|12292.76
|0
|0
|0
|2300
|0
|0
|Elect Bill White
|William
|White
|State Senator
|30952.06
|0
|42035
|2527.5
|27873.1
|0
|195000
|Mark Bliss for Senate
|Mark
|Bliss
|State Senator
|0
|56
|56
|56
|56
|0
|0
|Missourians For Mike Cierpiot
|Mike
|Cierpiot
|State Senator
|56102.49
|1000
|112935.84
|3999.51
|51448.74
|0
|0
|Friends For Tim Remole
|Tim
|Remole
|State Senator
|4264.13
|0
|879
|565.51
|2495.38
|0
|0
|Rucker For Missouri
|Martin
|Rucker I I
|State Senator
|3575.42
|0
|10276.94
|0
|6660.62
|0
|0
|Friends Of Michele Kratky
|Michele
|Kratky
|State Senator
|7528.59
|0
|0
|15
|9591.8
|0
|0
|Team Justin Brown
|Justin
|Brown
|State Senator
|49864.99
|500
|488527.54
|1167.02
|433812.41
|0
|0
|Citizens For Spencer
|Bryan
|Spencer
|State Senator
|31267.63
|125
|12813
|120
|4185.82
|0
|0
|Missourians For O'Laughlin
|Cindy
|O'Laughlin
|State Senator
|64410.39
|100
|35950
|1141.06
|11569.05
|0
|126028.39
|Citizens to Elect Angela Mosley, LLC
|Angela
|Mosley
|State Senator
|5653.99
|7931.41
|12158.41
|2900.55
|4058.01
|0
|0
|Elect Raymond Kinney
|Raymond
|Kinney
|State Senator
|758.97
|3332.86
|3332.86
|2573.89
|2573.89
|0
|0
|Razer For Missouri
|Greg
|Razer
|State Senator
|102422.73
|44460
|153991.17
|32619.34
|75939.74
|0
|0
|Friends Of Michael Bernskoetter
|Mike
|Bernskoetter
|State Senator
|162623.98
|1000
|44976.45
|1488.48
|57889.03
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Jeremiah Church
|Jeremiah
|Church
|State Senator
|1591.53
|1439.53
|1591.53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends Of Sandy Crawford
|Sandy
|Crawford
|State Senator
|244531.1
|500
|35714.95
|3152.76
|24814.67
|0
|0
|Citizens for David Martin
|David
|Martin
|State Senator
|448.38
|10
|1145
|120.59
|626.62
|0
|0
|Missourians To Elect Love
|Warren
|Love
|State Senator
|4476.67
|120
|60101.48
|160
|48994.26
|0
|4500
|Committee To Elect Pierson Jr
|Tommie
|Pierson
|State Senator
|70236.97
|27081
|84243.51
|10996.75
|43949.61
|0
|30.92
|Michael R. Brown For State Senate
|Michael
|Brown
|State Senator
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens For Hoskins
|Denny
|Hoskins
|State Senator
|115845.28
|1550
|256821.25
|17140.55
|188954.18
|0
|0
|KarlaEslingerForSenate.com
|Karla
|Eslinger
|State Senator
|159010.95
|16651.1
|16651.1
|12363.47
|12363.47
|0
|150000
|The Good Folks For Cookson
|Stephen
|Cookson
|State Senator
|82025.09
|11425
|83839.18
|0
|1814.09
|0
|50000
|VoteHaas
|William
|Haas
|State Senator
|13
|263
|263
|250
|250
|0
|0
|Lavender For State Senate
|Deb
|Lavender
|State Senator
|424671.53
|141843.28
|497053.67
|54372.24
|128964.35
|0
|0
|Citizens For Sommer
|Chrissy
|Sommer
|State Senator
|26548.59
|12.49
|81.62
|1395.67
|1818.86
|0
|0
|Win with O'Connell
|Daniel
|O'Connell
|State Senator
|854.36
|2319.48
|2339.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends Of Kathy Swan
|Kathy
|Swan
|State Senator
|146444.27
|51176.09
|164822.16
|53388.12
|131259.63
|225
|8320
|Friends Of Andrew Koenig
|Andrew
|Koenig
|State Senator
|175214.04
|11485
|230068.59
|6081.12
|66881.24
|0
|0
|Roberts For St Louis
|Steve
|Roberts
|State Senator
|83146.37
|36770
|272543.59
|47934.02
|194629.89
|0
|72454.65
|Committee To Elect Lauren Arthur
|Lauren
|Arthur
|State Senator
|383710.68
|31002.58
|402866.33
|14090.73
|64237.39
|0
|0
|Baker For Missouri
|Judy
|Baker
|State Senator
|135182.81
|75467
|167857
|23170.74
|41880.1
|2741.5
|6143.5
|Friends Of Lincoln Hough
|Lincoln
|Hough
|State Senator
|161902.51
|6591.8
|113188.55
|7647.11
|70451.34
|0
|0
|Friends Of Eric Burlison
|Eric
|Burlison
|State Senator
|441437.58
|1162.13
|164759.51
|3090.59
|84323.53
|0
|0
|Friends Of Alan Green
|Alan
|Green
|State Senator
|9137.62
|1300
|13450
|4071.48
|12961.69
|0
|0
|Friends Of Justice
|Eddy
|Justice
|State Senator
|103244.87
|5900
|5900
|38200.57
|38200.57
|0
|60000
|Eigel For Missouri
|William
|Eigel
|State Senator
|108325.12
|22300
|114366.8
|71640
|97257.37
|0
|40008.2
|Citizens For Ross
|Robert
|Ross
|State Senator
|174664.44
|51317.01
|151639.72
|9366.48
|63301.36
|0
|0
|Richard Orr for Missouri Senate District 23
|Richard
|Orr
|State Senator
|2106
|2681
|5362
|275
|550
|0
|0
|Bondon For Missouri
|Jack
|Bondon
|State Senator
|217888.41
|40518
|173655.03
|15343.96
|85936.26
|0
|0
|Tammy Harty for 33 District MO Senate
|Tammy
|Harty
|State Senator
|3389
|704
|5892.45
|1166.98
|3100.48
|0
|0
|jasonbeanforsenate.com
|Jason
|Bean
|State Senator
|115514.78
|61900
|154809
|37297.98
|39044.22
|-794.82
|27000
|Rizzo For Missouri
|John
|Rizzo
|State Senator
|185758.5
|16250
|249288.4
|3540.67
|72468.35
|0
|0
|David Lenihan for Senate.com
|David
|Lenihan
|State Senator
|48406.68
|28081
|78301
|16606.3
|36174.32
|6245
|56500
|Citizens For Elaine Gannon
|Elaine
|Gannon
|State Senator
|25742.93
|45806.8
|56026.97
|23482.28
|37896.43
|0
|0
|Michelle Sherod for St. Louis
|Michelle
|Sherod
|State Senator
|31153.76
|28964.68
|131271.21
|33846.78
|95115.24
|1500
|35500
|Mark Roden for Senate.com
|Mark
|Roden
|State Senator
|19525.29
|33750
|33750
|14224.71
|14224.71
|30000
|30000
|Megan Green for St. Louis
|Megan
|Green
|State Senator
|54121.4
|51526.73
|101310.11
|20710.25
|42065.71
|0
|7000
|Luetkemeyer For Senate
|Tony
|Luetkemeyer
|State Senator
|320890.86
|11825
|327730.47
|680.32
|13687.5
|0
|0
|WulffForMissouri.com
|Eric
|Wulff
|State Senator
|3446.01
|3830
|3830
|300
|300
|0
|0
|Mitten For Missouri
|Gina
|Mitten
|State Senator
|55595.88
|93.58
|5620.38
|723.49
|5572.59
|0
|0
|Beck For Missouri
|Doug
|Beck
|State Senator
|262828.89
|73280.9
|294831.99
|43295.84
|83818.95
|0
|0
|Friends Of Caleb Rowden
|Caleb
|Rowden
|State Senator
|237262.31
|57106
|544741.82
|10241.83
|311187
|0
|0
|Brian Williams For Missouri
|Brian
|Williams
|State Senator
|146336.11
|2045
|228113.53
|2717.79
|73031.98
|0
|0
|Friends of David Cole
|David
|Cole
|State Senator
|135320.66
|41854
|177763.57
|30023.08
|38717.34
|0
|20000
|Friends Of Jeff Shawan
|Jeff
|Shawan
|State Senator
|162796.46
|7497.2
|404982.56
|117577.72
|231944.2
|0
|267000
|Van Kelly For Missouri
|Van
|Kelly
|State Senator
|45489.25
|18919.35
|132213.72
|46162.78
|86418.6
|0
|100000
|Myers for Missouri
|Ryan
|Myers
|State Senator
|3999.99
|5959.7
|8411.05
|1726.82
|2524.71
|368.35
|418.35
|Friends Of Holly Rehder
|Holly
|Rehder
|State Senator
|60478.52
|29535.06
|159107.48
|168018.68
|286018.6
|0
|0
