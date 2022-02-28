Kehoe backed by Missouri Fraternal Order of Police in gubernatorial bid

EXCLUSIVE — The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has backed Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor in 2024.

“Mike and his wife Claudia are a critical voice for our FOP members, and this early endorsement for Mike’s candidacy speaks to their character,” National FOP President Pat Yoes said. “They understand our men and women in blue are a vital part of Missouri’s communities.”

Kehoe, a first-generation farmer and former state senator, received news of the endorsement at the annual Police Officer’s Ball in Kansas City earlier this month.

“Mike has had our backs from the beginning because his life was shaped by the positive influence of our law enforcement community,” Missouri FOP President Rick Inglima said. “From humble beginnings in North St. Louis city, through hard work, determination, and the influence of both his mother Lorraine and a former policeman turned mentor Dave Sinclair, Mike has taken on the toughest fights and stepped forward to stand tall for Missouri’s law enforcement community. He is one of us, and we are proud to endorse him for Missouri governor in 2024.”

Kehoe announced his candidacy for governor in March 2021 and has already snagged the “historically early” backing of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

“I am honored to receive this early support for governor from the Missouri FOP,” Kehoe said. “It’s an honor to stand with the FOP and all Missouri law enforcement at this critical time in our history. Claudia and I thank all of our brave men and women in blue who stand in harm’s way to protect our streets and serve our communities.”

Kehoe, 60, received the backing of the Missouri FOP in 2020 during his bid for lieutenant governor. He has also recognized law enforcement officials through various events during his time in public service.

As of the latest filing reports, Kehoe reported having more than $483,000 cash on hand after bringing in about $208,000 last period.

The American Dream PAC, which supports Kehoe reported nearly $900,000 cash on hand. It brought in more than $517,000 last period.

Prior to joining the executive branch, Kehoe rose to a leadership position within the state Senate where he represented Cole, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, and Osage counties as a Republican. He also chaired a variety of committees, including the Senate Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions, and Ethics Committee, while in the upper chamber.

Born in St. Louis, Kehoe worked his way from car washing to sales management at a dealership growing up. By the time he was 25 years old, he was running Osage Industries in Linn. And in 1992, he started a Ford-Lincoln auto dealership in Jefferson City. Kehoe is also a first-generation farmer, previously telling The Missouri Times he’s responsible for cattle and hay on his farm.