Kehoe wins full lieutenant governor term

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe won Tuesday’s election by a landslide, securing a full term in the lieutenant governor’s office.

Kehoe beat Kansas City Councilwoman Alissia Canady by more than 580,00 votes Tuesday night. From his victory party in Jefferson City, Kehoe thanked supporters and promised to continue working for Missouri.

“Thank you, Missouri. I am humbled and honored you have chosen me to continue serving as your Lieutenant Governor,” Kehoe said on social media. “I will work every day to maintain your trust and confidence and continue moving Missouri forward.”

Kehoe was appointed to the lieutenant governor position in 2018. He served in the Missouri Senate prior to his appointment, beginning in 2010. The latest filings showed $186,000 in his war chest, while his American Dream PAC boasted $450,000.

Canady was a member of the Kansas City Council from 2015 to 2019. She won the Democratic primary in August with 73 percent of the vote. Canady reported nearly $58,000 on hand.

While in office, Kehoe has focused on health care for seniors, veterans, and Missouri businesses. Canady has said she would work on early childhood education and affordable housing.