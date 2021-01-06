Meet your new state senators

As the legislative session kicks off, the Missouri Senate will welcome 10 new members. We asked the new senators a couple of questions ahead of their start in the upper chamber. Get to know them better below. Answers have been edited for clarity and style only.

Doug Beck

Democrat, SD 1

TMT: What was the first thing you put in your new office?

DB: A picture of myself and my granddaughter that was on my desk on the House floor when I got sworn in in 2016.

TMT: What do you hope to be known for in the Senate?

DB: A person that can be respected, a person that will keep their word and will always keep an open ear and an open mind.

TMT: Who is your biggest role model?

DB: My wife, Marilyn. She is the most honest person I know. She is a good person at heart, and I strive to be that every day. She always steps out to help other folks. I admire her a lot.

Twitter: @Dougbeck562

Elaine Freeman Gannon

Republican, SD 3

TMT: Who is one senator you hope to get to know during your time in the upper chamber?

EG: I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with many of my fellow senators during my time in the House, and I look forward to continuing to work with them when the 2021 session convenes. Since I have not had the chance to serve with him, I hope to get to know newly-elected Sen. Jason Bean during the coming year. I am sure we will probably see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues.

TMT: What’s the first piece of legislation you have filed?

EG: I know that for many people, their pets are an integral part of their family. To recognize this, I have filed SB 71 allowing individuals to request a protection order preventing an individual from either committing or threatening to commit abuse against a pet.

TMT: What is a fun fact about you people might not know?

EG: I am the youngest of 11 children!

Twitter: @votegannon

Steven Roberts

Democrat, SD 5

TMT: What is your favorite book?

SR: “The Sense of an Ending” by Julian Barnes

TMT: Who is one senator you hope to get to know during your time in the upper chamber?

SR: John Rizzo

TMT: What is your favorite restaurant in your district?

SR: Bait (4239 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis)

Twitter: @RobertsforSTL

Greg Razer

Democrat, SD 7

TMT: What do you hope to be known for in the upper chamber?

GR: Being a senator focused on the importance of governing our state, not politics. On improving the lives of our citizens and reinvesting in the infrastructure of our state

TMT: What is your favorite book?

GR: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

TMT: What was the first thing you put in your new office?

GR: A Kansas City Monarchs scarf, hung by the window.

Twitter: @gregrazer

Barbara Washington

Democrat, SD 9

TMT: What’s the first piece of legislation have you filed?

BW: I have pre-filed 10 bills, among them are tax credits to improve blighted areas and tax credits which I hope will increase urban farming and sustainability.

TMT: What is your favorite restaurant in your district?

BW: Gates BBQ (1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City)

TMT: What is a fun fact people might not know about you?

BW: In high school, I made many of my own clothes.

Twitter: @beedub1967

Angela Walton Mosley

Democrat, SD 13

TMT: What is a fun fact people might not know about you?

AM: A fun fact people may not know about me is that I was named after activist Angela Davis.

TMT: What is the first thing you put in your new office?

AM: The first thing I put in my new office was a couch cover and pillows. Had to fix the eyesore!

TMT: Who do you hope to get to know in the Senate?

AM: Being that there are only 34 of us, I hope I will get to know every senator on a personal level. I always feel I can learn from others and tend to be a sponge.

Twitter: @SenAngelaMosley

Jason Bean

Republican, 25

TMT: What is your favorite restaurant in your district?

JB: Las Brisas (1210 N. Douglass St., Malden)

TMT: What do you hope to be known for in the upper chamber?

JB: Providing a voice to my constituents and moving our state forward through the consistent application of conservative values and realistic perspective. I want to stand on the shoulders of the men and women who came before me and leave a legacy future senators can build on.

TMT: Who is your role model?

JB: My father, former state Rep. Otto Bean Jr. He taught me to listen, stand up for what you believe, stand up for the people you represent, be kind, and treat others how you want to be treated.

Twitter: @BeanSenate

Holly Rehder

Republican, SD 27

TMT: What is the first thing you put in your new office?

HR: My Greyhound Bus sign and my SEMO cotton field paintings. My sisters, mother, and I moved often when I was growing up — traveling the U.S. via Greyhound Bus, and the cotton fields remind me of home. I think it’s important to always remember where you come from — especially when you’re in Jefferson City making decisions that affect people’s lives.

TMT: Who is your role model?

HR: Jesus. He is who I want to be like, act like, and please through my actions and with my heart. I want to always show wisdom, kindness, and compassion as he did. Certainly, we think of that when helping those in need — but other lessons as well like with the parable of the talents, Jesus balanced compassion with potential. I’ve watched that play out many times growing up. So to me, there’s a lot more to it than saying “WWJD.” I pray to have his wisdom in this position and to be more like him every day.

TMT: What is a fun fact people might not already know about you?

HR: My family is big on nicknames — they are used more than your birth name. Right after I learned to walk, my mama tied little bells to my shoestrings so she would know where I was. “Holly Bells” or just “Bells” has been my family name and old school friends’ name for me since then.

Twitter: @hrehder

Mike Moon

Republican, SD 29

TMT: What is your favorite restaurant in your district?

MM: Flat Creek (7847 MO-173, Cape Fair)

TMT: Who is one senator you hope to get to know while in the upper chamber?

MM: Caleb Rowden

TMT: What is the first thing you put in your new office?

MM: My feet

Twitter: @realmikemoon

Rick Brattin

Republican, SD 31

TMT: What is the first piece of legislation you plan to/have filed?

RB: SB 66, a bill dealing with law enforcement protections and provisions to prevent the “defunding the police” and stiffer penalties for rioting and looting and blocking traffic.

TMT: Who is someone you want to meet while in the Senate?

RB: I thoroughly enjoy having people from the district up to the Capitol, especially school groups to take to the top of the dome.

TMT: What is your favorite book?

RB: The Bible first and foremost, but I really cannot think of a single favorite book. My favorite book genres are nonfiction historical, biographies of historical figures/events, and political.

Karla Eslinger

Republican, SD 33

Eslinger could not be reached for this story.