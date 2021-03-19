Missouri individual tax filing, payment deadline extended through May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) extended its deadline for 2020 state individual tax filing and payment by a month.

The deadline was pushed from April 15 to May 17. Gov. Mike Parson announced the extension Friday, saying additional time would help Missourians still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” Parson said. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”

The move follows the lead of the national government: The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pushed its filing deadline to May 17 this week as well. Additional guidance is expected in the coming days.

The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15, only to individual taxpayers. Interest and penalties will still accrue on any unpaid balance beyond the new deadline.

An extension of the filing deadline for income taxes can still be requested, bumping the deadline to Oct. 15. Payments must still be made by the May deadline.

“With a delayed start and recent tax code changes, this tax season is a particularly complicated one,” said DOR Director Ken Zellers. “For Missourians who have yet to file, we strongly encourage you to file electronically and use direct deposit, as it will result in the most accurate return and the fastest refund. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this tax season together, and we stand ready to assist you in any way we can.”

This is the second year tax deadlines have been pushed back due to the pandemic, with last year’s due date pushed to mid-July.