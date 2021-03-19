Parson taps new curators for MU board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After months of consideration, Gov. Mike Parson named two appointments to the University of Missouri (MU) Board of Curators this week.

Todd Graves, who was tapped for the 6th congressional slot, served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri by presidential appointment from 2001 to 2006 before becoming a founding partner of Graves Garrett LLC. He also chaired the Missouri Republican Party for two years beginning in 2017.

Graves served two terms as prosecuting attorney for Platte County and is the founding president of the Kansas City Missouri Police Foundation.

Graves is an MU alumnus, having received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the university’s Columbia campus before finishing his education at the University of Virginia School of Law. He is the brother of U.S. Congressman Sam Graves.

Graves’s term is set to last until Jan. 1, 2027. He will replace Phillip Snowden, a former state legislator, who was appointed to the position in 2015 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon.

Keith Holloway, Parson’s pick for the 8th district slot, is a Cape Girardeau-based business owner and commercial real estate investor and manager. Holloway serves on the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Council, in addition to the ERASE Foundation Board, Missouri Forest Products Association, Missouri Chamber of Commerce, and the Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board.

Holloway is also a system alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the Columbia campus.

His term is set to expire Jan. 1, 2025. He will replace David Steelman, another former legislator, who was appointed to the board by Nixon in 2014.

Both appointments will be submitted to the Missouri Senate for consideration after the body returns from spring break next week. Current board members are to continue serving on expired terms until their replacements are confirmed.