Opinion: E-Raffles Have Been a Game-Changer in Supporting Veterans and Their Families

Charitable organizations have long been the backbone of community support, providing essential services and aid to those in need. Among these, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) stands out for its unwavering commitment to veterans and their families.

Organizations like the VFW serve unmet needs in their communities and are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to advance their mission. One of the ways in which VFW posts like mine have paved the way for greater support for veterans in our community is through advancements in technology.

One option that has been a game-changer for veterans in my community is the law allowing VFW posts and other fraternal organizations to host e-raffles. These legal and constitutionally protected e-raffles have revolutionized our efforts to provide for veterans in need.

Unlike traditional raffles, e-raffles leverage digital platforms to reach a wider audience, simplify the participation process, and enhance overall engagement. For the VFW, this means that supporting veterans has become more effective and far-reaching. Before e-raffles, our post and many others were forced to make gut-wrenching decisions when we had multiple families in need and limited funding. While we have always done everything possible to help everyone in need, now we have more opportunities than ever to be there for as many veterans as possible when there’s a need to be filled.

And here’s the best part. Our proceeds from these e-raffles go to those we serve. This includes providing financial assistance, health care support, housing, paying utility bills and other essentials. Funds from e-raffles have enabled the VFW to build accessible homes for disabled veterans, provide emergency relief to families in crisis and much more.

Members of our post are also diligent with the resources we have so we can continue to help as many veterans as possible. For example, members of my post pitched in to rebuild a bathroom that was accessible for a veteran’s spouse who was returning home from rehab after a broken hip. We purchased the materials through the VFW and did the work ourselves as volunteers so we could save money and stretch the resources we have as far as we can.

Each ticket sold in an e-raffle contributes to these life-changing initiatives, making a tangible difference in the lives of many.

E-raffles represent a powerful tool for charitable organizations like the VFW to raise funds and support their critical missions. By embracing this digital approach, the VFW has not only modernized its fundraising efforts but has also expanded its reach, ensuring that more veterans and their families receive the support they need. As we continue to navigate an increasingly digital world, it is heartening to see traditional organizations like the VFW innovating and thriving, proving that the spirit of charity and community service is timeless and adaptable.